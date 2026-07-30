Actor Ayesha Khan was detained on July 22 during a student solidarity protest in Mumbai. She was attempting to join demonstrations linked to demands for education reforms.
Explorer
CJP Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Ayesha Khan After Her ‘What Was Our Fault?’ Remark To Police
Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan has received support from the Cockroach Janta Party after her detention during a student solidarity protest in Mumbai. The actor questioned her custody and alleged she was detained despite not raising slogans or carrying placards.
- Ayesha Khan was detained during a Mumbai student protest on July 22.
- She questioned her detention, stating no slogans or placards were displayed.
- Cockroach Janta Party praised Khan for supporting the student cause.
- Her detention highlights celebrity involvement in education reform protests.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Ayesha Khan detained?
Who supported Ayesha Khan after her detention?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) publicly supported Ayesha Khan. They praised her courage and commitment for standing with students and supporting their cause.
What did Ayesha Khan say about her detention experience?
Ayesha Khan questioned why she was detained, stating she wasn't raising slogans or displaying placards. She recounted being taken away with her brother and friends, noting police used force at the site.
What is the Cockroach Janta Party's view on Ayesha Khan's actions?
The CJP publicly praised Ayesha Khan, describing her stand as courageous and important. They thanked her for supporting students' voices and their cause.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
CJP Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Ayesha Khan After Her ‘What Was Our Fault?’ Remark To Police
Celebrities
TV Ramayana Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: How New Stars Compare With Iconic Cast
Celebrities
Wednesday Box Office Report: 'Jana Nayagan' Sees Dip, 'The Odyssey' And 'Dhamaal 4' Continue Solid Run
Celebrities
'Where Is Hanuman?' Fans Question Sunny Deol's Absence From Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's 'Ramayana' Trailer
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion