Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram In Vrindavan, Video Goes Viral

Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan, Video Goes Viral

Known for her bold image, the actress recently visited Vrindavan, where a contrasting side of her personality was seen.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:54 AM (IST)

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey, who often makes headlines for her personal life and outspoken statements, is in the spotlight again, this time for a very different reason. Known for her bold image, the actress recently visited Vrindavan, where a contrasting side of her personality was seen. A video from her visit has gone viral, showing her attending a discourse at Premanand Maharaj’s ashram.

Poonam Pandey Meets Premanand Maharaj

Poonam Pandey had travelled to Vrindavan to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple. During her visit, she also met Premanand Maharaj at his ashram and was seen listening to his spiritual discourse. In the viral video, she appears deeply immersed in devotion, with tears visible in her eyes as she listens to the sermon.

Speaking to Lokmat News after returning from Vrindavan, Poonam shared that she has been following Premanand Maharaj for quite some time. She said his teachings are highly motivating. She also described Vrindavan as a place filled with a unique spiritual energy that cannot be ignored. According to her, the atmosphere there feels sacred, and instead of greeting people with “Namaste,” one says “Radhe Radhe.”

Poonam Pandey is a model and actress who frequently draws attention for her bold persona and candid remarks. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Nasha and later appeared in The Journey of Karma in 2018. Most recently, she was seen in the 2023 web series Honeymoon Suite Room No. 911.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Poonam Pandey Vrindavan Premanand Maharaj
