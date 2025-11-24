PM Modi Pays Tribute To Dharmendra, Calls Bollywood Legend ‘Phenomenal Actor’

Following the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt message on social media, commemorating the legendary star’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

PM Modi's tribute to Dharmendra

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote, “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

Dharmendra's last rites

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the landscape of Hindi cinema. His cremation took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium, where his family gathered for the final rites. His funeral saw several Bollywood stalwarts, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, paying their final respects to the veteran actor. Read more here

Dharmendra is survived by wives Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, and his six children — among them actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra's legacy

Born in 1935 in Ludhiana, Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the following decades, he emerged as Bollywood’s iconic leading man, delivering hits like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. Revered as the ‘He-Man of India,’ he seamlessly transitioned from romantic hero to action star and later excelled in character-driven roles, including performances in Johnny Gaddaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His swan song, Ikkis, is slated for release next month.