Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai, Bollywood Bids Farewell To The Iconic ‘He-Man'

Dharmendra's death: Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and beloved stars, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89. The legendary actor, who had been recuperating at his Juhu residence after a major health scare earlier this month, breathed his last at home. His cremation took place a few hours later at the Pawan Hans crematorium, where his family gathered for the final rites.

A host of industry colleagues, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were present to pay their respects to the star whose career shaped generations of Hindi film audiences. Dharmendra is survived by wives Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, and his six children — among them actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Tributes pour in

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe … Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI🕉️”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a series of photos of Dharmendra. The first two featured the actor with Kareena’s granddaughter and veteran actor Raj Kapoor. “Forever in power,” read the text on one photo, while on another she wrote, “Chardi Kala” — a Punjabi phrase meaning “ever-rising spirit” or “ever-ascending state of the spirit.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared old photos with Dharmendra and posted on X, “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Dharmendra ji, the real He-Man of Indian cinema. I had the privilege of meeting him many times, he was always vibrant & full of humor. His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti. 🙏.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat posted an old photo of Dharmendra and wrote, “There are actors… and then there are pillars!! Dharam ji held up entire generations with his courage, charm and goodness!! Today..cinema loses a father figure…! We grew up watching him punch villains, charm the world and protect the ones he loved.. But the real hero was always the man behind the legend!! Dharam ji, thank you for the goodness you carried so effortlessly.. The industry feels emptier today 💔 🙏 rip.”

Dharmendra’s film legacy

Born in 1935 in Ludhiana, Dharmendra made his film debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the next decades, he became Bollywood’s quintessential hero with hits including Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. Known as the ‘He-Man of India’, he transitioned successfully from romantic lead to action hero, and later to character roles in films like Johnny Gaddaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His final film, Ikkis, is set to release next month.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at 19, fathering four children, including Sunny and Bobby. In 1980, he wed frequent co-star Hema Malini, with whom he had daughters Esha and Ahana. A Padma Bhushan awardee, he also served as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, winning the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.