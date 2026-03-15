Priyadarshan was apprehensive due to Govinda's reputation for being late or absent from sets. He made his concerns clear to Govinda before signing him.
‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set
Priyadarshan shares how he dealt with Govinda’s reputation for being late before signing Bhaagam Bhaag, revealing candid moments from the set and Govinda’s side of the story.
Bollywood’s comedy gem Bhaagam Bhaag is fondly remembered not just for its rib-tickling sequences, but also for the behind-the-scenes stories that shaped its making. One of the most intriguing tales comes from ace director Priyadarshan, who recently opened up about his cautious approach before signing the legendary actor Govinda. Known in the 90s for his impeccable comic timing and box office appeal, Govinda also carried a reputation for being notoriously late or sometimes absent from sets, a trait that had many filmmakers wary. Priyadarshan, however, found a way to ensure the shoot stayed on track without compromising the actor’s flair.
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Priyadarshan’s One Condition For Govinda
Before casting Govinda for Bhaagam Bhaag, Priyadarshan admitted he was apprehensive. In a candid chat with Mashable India, he said, “I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don’t do the film if you cannot come on time. But I tell you something, every day, he was on time. I really enjoyed working with him.” The director added that coordinating Govinda and co-star Salman Khan for early morning shoots was one of his proudest achievements, despite the actor’s reputation.
The Actor’s Habit of Improvisation
While Govinda’s punctuality improved under Priyadarshan’s watchful eye, the actor had a penchant for improvising lines on set. Priyadarshan shared, “Govinda used to put his own lines, so I told him, ‘I’m already paying Neeraj Vohra (screenwriter), I don’t need another writer.’” Despite this, the director appreciated Govinda’s energy and comic timing, noting that the collaboration ultimately enhanced the film’s appeal.
Govinda Breaks His Silence On Tardiness Claims
Govinda addressed rumours about his alleged lateness during an episode of Too Much with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. He stated, “I’ve been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It’s just not possible. Here, people get exhausted doing even one film.” The actor explained that traffic, scheduling constraints, and dependencies on other departments sometimes caused minor delays, which gossip circles exaggerated into sensational headlines. He emphasised the need for mutual respect and understanding within the industry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Priyadarshan's initial apprehension about casting Govinda in Bhaagam Bhaag?
How did Priyadarshan ensure Govinda was punctual during the shoot?
Priyadarshan directly addressed the issue with Govinda, stating he wouldn't do the film if punctuality was an issue. Govinda then surprised him by being on time every day.
Did Govinda stick to the script during filming?
Govinda had a habit of improvising his lines on set. Priyadarshan humorously told him he already had a screenwriter and didn't need another.
What is Govinda's perspective on claims of his tardiness?
Govinda explained that factors like traffic, scheduling, and dependencies on other departments could cause minor delays. He feels his reputation has been unfairly tarnished.