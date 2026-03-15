Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set

‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set

Priyadarshan shares how he dealt with Govinda’s reputation for being late before signing Bhaagam Bhaag, revealing candid moments from the set and Govinda’s side of the story.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood’s comedy gem Bhaagam Bhaag is fondly remembered not just for its rib-tickling sequences, but also for the behind-the-scenes stories that shaped its making. One of the most intriguing tales comes from ace director Priyadarshan, who recently opened up about his cautious approach before signing the legendary actor Govinda. Known in the 90s for his impeccable comic timing and box office appeal, Govinda also carried a reputation for being notoriously late or sometimes absent from sets, a trait that had many filmmakers wary. Priyadarshan, however, found a way to ensure the shoot stayed on track without compromising the actor’s flair.

ALSO READ: Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’

Priyadarshan’s One Condition For Govinda

Before casting Govinda for Bhaagam Bhaag, Priyadarshan admitted he was apprehensive. In a candid chat with Mashable India, he said, “I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don’t do the film if you cannot come on time. But I tell you something, every day, he was on time. I really enjoyed working with him.” The director added that coordinating Govinda and co-star Salman Khan for early morning shoots was one of his proudest achievements, despite the actor’s reputation.

The Actor’s Habit of Improvisation

While Govinda’s punctuality improved under Priyadarshan’s watchful eye, the actor had a penchant for improvising lines on set. Priyadarshan shared, “Govinda used to put his own lines, so I told him, ‘I’m already paying Neeraj Vohra (screenwriter), I don’t need another writer.’” Despite this, the director appreciated Govinda’s energy and comic timing, noting that the collaboration ultimately enhanced the film’s appeal.

Govinda Breaks His Silence On Tardiness Claims

Govinda addressed rumours about his alleged lateness during an episode of Too Much with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. He stated, “I’ve been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It’s just not possible. Here, people get exhausted doing even one film.” The actor explained that traffic, scheduling constraints, and dependencies on other departments sometimes caused minor delays, which gossip circles exaggerated into sensational headlines. He emphasised the need for mutual respect and understanding within the industry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Priyadarshan's initial apprehension about casting Govinda in Bhaagam Bhaag?

Priyadarshan was apprehensive due to Govinda's reputation for being late or absent from sets. He made his concerns clear to Govinda before signing him.

How did Priyadarshan ensure Govinda was punctual during the shoot?

Priyadarshan directly addressed the issue with Govinda, stating he wouldn't do the film if punctuality was an issue. Govinda then surprised him by being on time every day.

Did Govinda stick to the script during filming?

Govinda had a habit of improvising his lines on set. Priyadarshan humorously told him he already had a screenwriter and didn't need another.

What is Govinda's perspective on claims of his tardiness?

Govinda explained that factors like traffic, scheduling, and dependencies on other departments could cause minor delays. He feels his reputation has been unfairly tarnished.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Priyadarshan ENtertainment News Bhaagam Bhaag
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set
‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set
Entertainment
Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid
Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid
Entertainment
Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 
Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Music Launch in Mumbai: Date, Venue, How To Register For Free, And More
Dhurandhar 2 Music Launch in Mumbai: Date, Venue, How To Register For Free, And More
Advertisement

Videos

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions
War Alert: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens as Iran Blocks Key Oil Route, Global Energy Markets Shake
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Kills Four as Regional Tensions Intensify
East Asia Tensions: North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan as East Asia Tensions Rise
LPG Shortage: Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Across Indian States Amid Ongoing Gas Shortage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget