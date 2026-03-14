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HomeNews‘Act Of Aggression’: India Reacts Strongly To Pakistan’s Air Strikes In Afghanistan 

‘Act Of Aggression’: India Reacts Strongly To Pakistan’s Air Strikes In Afghanistan 

India’s remarks came after the Pakistani military conducted aerial strikes inside Afghan territory in recent weeks amid rising tensions between the two neighbours.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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India on Saturday strongly criticised Pakistan for carrying out air strikes inside Afghanistan, saying the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that India viewed the incident as another instance of aggression by Pakistan.

“India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the development reflected continued hostility from Pakistan toward the concept of a sovereign Afghanistan.

“This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan.”

India Reiterates Support For Afghan Sovereignty

India’s remarks came after the Pakistani military conducted aerial strikes inside Afghan territory in recent weeks amid rising tensions between the two neighbours.

New Delhi reiterated its position that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected.

Pakistan Carries Out Strikes In Kabul And Border Regions

Earlier, Pakistan carried out overnight air strikes in Afghanistan, including on the capital Kabul, killing four people and injuring 15, Afghan authorities said on Friday as tensions escalated further.

A spokesperson for the Taliban government said Pakistan had also bombed the fuel depot of private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport.

Pakistan’s military has not issued an official statement on the operation, but a Pakistani security source confirmed the strikes to AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation targeted militants belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban.

The source said the strikes hit “accurate targets involving TTP.”

Taliban Denies Harbouring Militants

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of harbouring TTP militants responsible for a series of deadly attacks inside the country.

However, the Taliban government in Kabul has denied the allegations, maintaining that Afghan territory is not being used to launch attacks against other countries.

According to Khalil Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul police, the bombardment struck residential areas in the capital, leaving four people dead and 15 others injured.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stance on Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan?

India strongly criticizes Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan, viewing them as an act of aggression that resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

What were the consequences of Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan?

The air strikes led to the death of several civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including residential areas and a fuel depot.

What is India's position on Afghanistan's sovereignty?

India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected, viewing Pakistan's actions as hostile to this principle.

Why did Pakistan claim it conducted the air strikes?

A Pakistani security source stated the operation targeted militants belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whom Pakistan accuses of harbouring.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Afghanistan India Reacts To Pakistan’s Air Strikes
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