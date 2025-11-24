Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Remembers Dharmendra With Emotional Note: 'The Embodiment Of A Hero'

Karan Johar Remembers Dharmendra With Emotional Note: 'The Embodiment Of A Hero'

Karan Johar paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra after the veteran actor’s death at 89, calling him an “end of an era” and remembering him as a legendary star and an exceptionally warm human being.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharmendra death: Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. As colleagues, fans and admirers remember the legendary star, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a deeply heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the extraordinary legacy and warmth Dharmendra carried both on and off screen.

Karan Johar pays tribute to Dharmendra

Johar took to Instagram to honour the late actor, writing, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The filmmaker, who worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, remembered him not just as a superstar, but as an exceptional human being whose kindness left a mark on everyone. “But mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone,” Johar wrote.

He went on to express the irreplaceable loss felt across the fraternity: “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI.”

Signing off with a poignant line from a classic song, Johar added, “We love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

Also read: Dharmendra: From Punjab’s Heartland To Bollywood’s Evergreen He-Man

Also read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Peshawar News: Major Terror Attack rocks Peshawar, Fierce Gunfight Underway
Peshawar News: Major Terror Strike at Peshawar Police Headquarters, Multiple Blasts Rock the City
Peshawar Terror Attack: Peshawar Police Headquarters Shaken by Twin blasts, Fierce Gun Battle still Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget