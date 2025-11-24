Karan Johar Remembers Dharmendra With Emotional Note: 'The Embodiment Of A Hero'

Dharmendra death: Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. As colleagues, fans and admirers remember the legendary star, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a deeply heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the extraordinary legacy and warmth Dharmendra carried both on and off screen.

Karan Johar pays tribute to Dharmendra

Johar took to Instagram to honour the late actor, writing, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history.”

The filmmaker, who worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, remembered him not just as a superstar, but as an exceptional human being whose kindness left a mark on everyone. “But mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone,” Johar wrote.

He went on to express the irreplaceable loss felt across the fraternity: “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI.”

Signing off with a poignant line from a classic song, Johar added, “We love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

