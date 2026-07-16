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English NewsEntertainmentParesh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch

Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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  • The actor praised Akshay's consistent offering of memorable roles.

Paresh Rawal has addressed long-standing rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, putting an end to speculation surrounding their professional relationship. The duo, who became household favourites with their iconic portrayals of Baburao and Raju in Hera Pheri, have shared a successful on-screen partnership for years. However, rumours of tension surfaced after Paresh opted out of Hera Pheri 3, following which Akshay Kumar’s production house reportedly sent him a legal notice worth Rs 25 crore. The matter was later resolved.

‘No Comfort Zone Issue With Akshay’: Paresh Clears The Air

Speculation returned when Paresh was absent from the trailer launch of Akshay’s upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. Many assumed that the actor’s absence was linked to a reported disagreement with Akshay. However, Paresh has now clarified that there was no personal issue between them.

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In a conversation with Vivek Lalwani, Paresh explained that he missed the event simply because he was in Chandigarh at the time.

"Yes, I was not there because I was in Chandigarh. Even Suniel Shetty was not there. But later, when the trailer was launched again, I was present," he said.

Addressing rumours that Akshay had prepared the trailer without informing him or Suniel Shetty, Paresh said that such matters are not necessarily part of an actor’s involvement.

"As an actor, I don't need to know everything. And as a producer, if I am the producer, I am not required to show the trailer to everyone. There is no such authority that says, ‘Come and tell me why my scene is less or why this has happened.’ That is not how it works," he explained.

Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice Was Contractual Obligation

Paresh also opened up about his decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 and clarified that it had nothing to do with his equation with Akshay Kumar.

"There is absolutely no issue about being uncomfortable with Akshay Kumar. It was about certain contractual obligations," he said.

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The actor explained that since producer Firoz Nadiadwala owns the rights to franchises like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome, he needed approval before making decisions related to the films.

"These are matters related to contracts. If I do something, I need Firoz’s approval because he is the sole owner of the franchise," Paresh said.

Talking about the legal notice, he added that he did not want to get involved in a prolonged legal battle.

"He sent the legal notice, and I said I don't want to get into this legal mess. I don't want to do this film," he recalled.

Paresh further praised his working relationship with Akshay, saying the actor has always given him memorable roles. He added that Akshay enjoys working with certain actors and has consistently offered them strong characters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Paresh Rawal decide not to be part of Hera Pheri 3?

He explained his decision was due to

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Paresh Rawal Trailer Launch Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle Fallout
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