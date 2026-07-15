India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets September 11 Release Date

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets September 11 Release Date

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, will release in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Here's everything announced about the film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan thriller.
  • The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 11, 2026.
  • KVN Productions officially confirmed the release with a new poster.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to share screen space once again in Haiwaan, with the makers officially confirming the film's theatrical release date. Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026, marking another major collaboration between the celebrated filmmaker and the two Bollywood stars.

ALSO READ: Raaj Shaandilyaa Drops Major Hint About ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, Makers To Release First Look Soon

Release Date Officially Announced

The release announcement was made by KVN Productions on Instagram alongside a new poster.

The banner confirmed the film's theatrical debut with the message, "In Cinemas 11th September 2026. 60 Blockbusters. One master storyteller, film by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan."

The announcement officially locks September 11, 2026, as the release date for the much-awaited thriller.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite On Screen

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together in what is being billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Joining the leading duo are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, who round out the film's principal cast.

The project is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Turns Up At Jantar Mantar; Anurag Kashyap, Kamya Panjabi, Munawar Faruqui And Vir Das Entend Support

Priyadarshan And Akshay's Recent Collaboration

Before Haiwaan, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar teamed up for Bhoot Bangla. The horror-comedy also featured Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Asrani.

The film marked Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Both films starred Akshay Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani. Bhoot Bangla went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Latest Projects

Akshay Kumar's latest film is Ahmed Khan's comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sayaji Shinde.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain.

The story follows a police officer whose family becomes the target of danger, forcing him to confront the difficult balance between his professional responsibilities and protecting the people closest to him.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date for the film Haiwaan?

Haiwaan is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026. KVN Productions officially announced the theatrical debut.

Who are the lead actors in the film Haiwaan?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in Haiwaan, reuniting on screen. The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

Who is directing the film Haiwaan?

Priyadarshan is directing Haiwaan, marking another major collaboration with Akshay Kumar. He previously directed Akshay in the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla.

What is the genre of the movie Haiwaan?

Haiwaan is an upcoming thriller film. It is being billed as an

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan Haiwaan Release Date
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets September 11 Release Date
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets September 11 Release Date
Movies
Raaj Shaandilyaa Drops Major Hint About ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, Makers To Release First Look Soon
Raaj Shaandilyaa Drops Major Hint About ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, Makers To Release First Look Soon
Movies
Vijay Confirms ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date; Stuns Fans With New Cop Poster
Vijay Confirms ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date; Stuns Fans With New Cop Poster
Movies
Vijay's Last Film 'Jana Nayagan' Eyes July Release, Pushes Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut 'Sigma' To August: Report
Vijay's Last Film 'Jana Nayagan' Eyes July Release, Pushes Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut 'Sigma' To August: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget