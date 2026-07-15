Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets September 11 Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan thriller.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

KVN Productions officially confirmed the release with a new poster.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to share screen space once again in Haiwaan, with the makers officially confirming the film's theatrical release date. Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026, marking another major collaboration between the celebrated filmmaker and the two Bollywood stars.

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Release Date Officially Announced

The release announcement was made by KVN Productions on Instagram alongside a new poster.

The banner confirmed the film's theatrical debut with the message, "In Cinemas 11th September 2026. 60 Blockbusters. One master storyteller, film by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan."

The announcement officially locks September 11, 2026, as the release date for the much-awaited thriller.

One sees everything,

One misses nothing,

Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi!#Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September! pic.twitter.com/q5eACFGXr1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite On Screen

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together in what is being billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Joining the leading duo are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, who round out the film's principal cast.

The project is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers.

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Priyadarshan And Akshay's Recent Collaboration

Before Haiwaan, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar teamed up for Bhoot Bangla. The horror-comedy also featured Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Asrani.

The film marked Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Both films starred Akshay Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani. Bhoot Bangla went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Latest Projects

Akshay Kumar's latest film is Ahmed Khan's comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sayaji Shinde.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain.

The story follows a police officer whose family becomes the target of danger, forcing him to confront the difficult balance between his professional responsibilities and protecting the people closest to him.