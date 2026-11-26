Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twinkle Khanna playfully roasted Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan.

She complained about loud 6 AM bhajans, bathroom door habits.

Twinkle expressed shock at Akshay doing the show unpaid.

Karan Johar joined banter, teasing Twinkle about her remarks.

Twinkle Khanna brought her trademark humour to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 when her husband, Akshay Kumar, called her during the show. It began as a casual phone conversation, and then soon turned into a playful roast, with Twinkle taking a dig at the actor for appearing on the show without being paid. Karan Johar also joined the exchange, making the moment even more entertaining.

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Twinkle Khanna Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar During Phone Call

While Akshay spoke to Twinkle on speakerphone, she first complained about his early-morning routine. The author and television host said he had disturbed her sleep by singing bhajans loudly at 6 am. She also reminded him to close the bathroom door properly.

Twinkle said, "I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you're singing even louder like you're some Anup Janota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly."

Twinkle Khanna brutally insulted Akshay Kumar 💀 Akshay called twinke on live TV at KwK. Twinkle: Bolo Akshay: Bolo? Pyar se to bat karo T: I am so tired A: kya hua T: I barely slept last night, then you woke me up at 6AM playing Bhajans A:Ok T: Where are you A: I am at Coffee with Karan T: I know, why are you doing for free Karan: You need money T: Ohh shit you were listening https://t.co/bpAmRq9NLL — Chota Don (@choga_don) November 25, 2026

When she asked where he was, Akshay revealed that he was at Koffee With Karan. Twinkle then mentioned that she had recently spoken to Karan Johar, who had asked her to judge the episode's rapid-fire round.

However, it was Akshay's decision to appear on the show that caught her attention. Reacting to the news that he was doing it without a fee, she said, "But I didn't know you're doing it today. Oh. You're doing it for free. I'm shocked."

Karan Johar was quick to respond, teasing Twinkle about her remark. He said, "Oh, are you? So you want money for everything? You want money for everything?".

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Akshay Kumar's Fun Moments With Ravi Kishan On The Show

The episode also featured actor Ravi Kishan, who showed Akshay his viral hook step, complete with a distinctive swag walk. The two shared a light-hearted moment during the conversation.

Akshay also had a witty response during the rapid-fire round when he was asked to choose between going a year without s*x or giving up working out for the same period.

The Housefull actor replied, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

(With inpus from IANS)