HomeEntertainmentOTTTed Lasso Season 4 Set For Summer 2026 Release; First-Look Images Revealed

Ted Lasso Season 4 Set For Summer 2026 Release; First-Look Images Revealed

Original cast members Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hunt and Jeremy Swift are all reprising their roles, alongside new additions including Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the long-awaited fourth season of Ted Lasso will premiere globally in summer 2026, alongside the release of four first-look images from the Emmy-winning comedy. The new season sees Jason Sudeikis return as the ever-optimistic Ted, facing a fresh challenge as he takes charge of a second-division women’s football team. The images offer fans an early glimpse of familiar faces, new cast members and key storylines, marking Ted’s emotional return to Richmond.

Ted Returns To Richmond-With A New Team

The newly released photos show Ted back in London, joined by returning Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and a new assistant coach played by Tanya Reynolds. The images hint at Ted’s biggest professional test yet as he steps into women’s football, signalling a bold new direction for the series.

Another still introduces Grant Feely as Ted’s son Henry, following a recasting ahead of Season 4. Ted and Henry are pictured together at Mae Green’s Crown & Anchor pub, suggesting that Henry will spend at least part of the season in London with his father.

A final image shows Ted sharing a quiet moment with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) in front of the Richmond jet, with Ted handing her a box of his famous homemade biscuits, a possible nod to Rebecca persuading him to return from Kansas for the new coaching role.

Production Underway As Cast Reunites

As previously reported, Season 4 begins in Kansas, where Ted returned at the end of Season 3, before the story shifts back to London. Filming started in July in Kansas City, Sudeikis’ hometown, and is currently continuing in London.

Original cast members Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hunt and Jeremy Swift are all reprising their roles, alongside new additions including Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Feely.

The new season also welcomes Jack Burditt as executive producer. Sudeikis continues to star and executive produce alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel, with Goldstein serving as writer and executive producer. Bill Lawrence returns via Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros Television and Universal Television.

Developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, Ted Lasso remains one of Apple TV+’s flagship series, and Season 4 promises fresh dynamics while preserving the heart that made it a global phenomenon.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Ted Lasso Season 4 Jason Sudeikis Apple TV Plus Ted Lasso Cast Ted Lasso Release Date Hannah Waddingham Brendan Hunt Brett Goldstein
