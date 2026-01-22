Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' Beats 'Jujutsu Kaisen' To Rule Netflix Worldwide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Emraan Hashmi’s gripping crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has pulled off a rare streaming milestone that even some of Netflix India’s biggest titles could not achieve. The series has climbed to the top of Netflix’s global non-English TV rankings, becoming the first Indian show to secure the number one position worldwide.

Data released by Tudum, Netflix’s official tracking platform, shows that Taskaree led the non-English category for the week of January 12 to 18. The achievement places the show ahead of popular international titles and signals a significant moment for Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Netflix Data Shows Taskaree At The Top

According to Tudum’s weekly chart, Taskaree recorded 5.4 million views during the tracking period. This figure was enough to place it ahead of the Korean romantic comedy Can This Love Be Translated?, which registered 4 million views. While the Korean series debuted only on January 16 and gathered those views within three days, Taskaree maintained the lead across the full seven-day window.

The Indian thriller also outperformed globally popular titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen S3 with 2.8 million views, Alpha Males with 2.6 million, and The Queen of Flow with 2.5 million views. Notably, no other Indian show featured in the top ten list during this period.

Emraan Hashmi On The Show’s Global Reception

Reacting to the milestone, Emraan Hashmi said, "Taskaree is a story we made with sincerity and a lot of respect for the officers who work relentlessly at our airports, and that lens fascinated all of us while making the show. Witnessing the series become the first Indian title to reach #1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 list is incredibly gratifying.

It took a committed team to bring this world to the screen, and I’m grateful to the viewers who are responding so thoughtfully to it. Moments like these remind us that stories rooted in honesty tend to travel far."

Neeraj Pandey Calls It A Moment For Indian Storytelling

Creator Neeraj Pandey described the development as larger than just the success of one show. He said, "Taskaree becoming the first Indian series to reach the no. 1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV list is a significant moment, not just for the show but for Indian storytelling at large.

It underlines the fact that unique stories rooted in our realities and set in spaces rarely explored can find resonance far beyond India when told with clarity and intent. Netflix gave the story the wings to travel, and the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of the narrative we chose to tell."

Created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, the series explores the high-stakes world of customs officers stationed at Mumbai airport as they attempt to dismantle an international smuggling network. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the cast includes Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha.

With this achievement, Taskaree has not only delivered a commercial win for Netflix India but has also set a new benchmark for Indian web series in global streaming charts.