Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja exited Lock Upp 2 early due to health concerns.

Fans praised her candid personality, urging her show return.

Ahuja cited diabetes, menopause as reasons for reduced performance.

Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp 2 may have come to an early end, but the conversation around her hasn't slowed down. After leaving the reality show due to health concerns and returning home with husband Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja, many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment. Several fans praised her candid personality and called on the makers to bring her back for another chance.

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Fans Say Sunita Ahuja Deserves Another Opportunity

Soon after her exit, social media was flooded with messages from viewers who believed Sunita added a unique spark to the show.

One user said, "Seeing Farah, @Riteishd & @KanganaTeam praise @thesunitaahuja's gameplay felt so deserved. Infact @TheFarahKhan call her Hero #1 of the Show, that proves, she wasn't just entertaining, she was the perfect reality TV contestant."

Another user said, "Entertainment is at its best when it comes from genuine interactions instead of forced drama. That's the kind of energy fans want to see again."

Entertainment is at its best when it comes from genuine interactions instead of forced drama.

That's the kind of energy fans want to see again.#BringbackSunitaInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/h0Fok8pcXt — Yashika Arya (@Yashika_Arya_) July 13, 2026

Another user said, "Some reality show moments remain unforgettable because they feel completely natural. That's exactly what makes certain contestants so special."

Some reality show moments remain unforgettable because they feel completely natural.

That's exactly what makes certain contestants so special.#BringbackSunitaInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/ZQCpfx8PIc — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh_Ji_) July 13, 2026

One more user said, "Every season feels more exciting when there is someone who naturally entertains the audience. A comeback would definitely add fresh energy to the show."

Every season feels more exciting when there is someone who naturally entertains the audience.

A comeback would definitely add fresh energy to the show.#BringbackSunitaInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/iMMpDkiDHW — Tara Jaiswal (@Tara_jaiswal_) July 13, 2026

Another user wrote, "A genuine personality can make even simple conversations memorable. That kind of presence deserves another opportunity on screen."

A genuine personality can make even simple conversations memorable.

That kind of presence deserves another opportunity on screen.#BringbackSunitaInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/9R19Vh2YcW — Veenita Bhatt (@veeni_bhatt) July 13, 2026

Another fan commented, "Fans ko surprises pasand hote hain, aur @thesunitaahuja ki return unmein se ek memorable surprise ho sakti hai."

Fans ko surprises pasand hote hain, aur @thesunitaahuja ki return unmein se ek memorable surprise ho sakti hai. ✨#BringbackSunitaInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/6ZitjYtaBp — Advay (@Advay42) July 13, 2026

Sunita Ahuja Opened Up About Her Health Challenges

Sunita entered Lock Upp 2 with the "moofat" tag, a nickname given by audiences for her outspoken and unfiltered personality. However, once inside the show, she admitted that ongoing health issues made it difficult for her to participate at the level she had hoped.

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Farewell With Govinda And Tina Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja chose to leave Lock Upp 2 voluntarily because of her health. To mark her departure, the show's makers arranged a special farewell, with her husband Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja joining her on the programme before she exited.

She revealed that she is diabetic and was also experiencing menopause, both of which affected her energy levels and overall performance during her stay in the competition.

Speaking about her exit, she said, “If I didn't have a health problem, I would have played more games. Because I have diabetes, and my diabetes had increased a lot, so I had to leave the game.”