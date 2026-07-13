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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Perfect Reality TV Contestant': Fans Call For Sunita Ahuja's Comeback In Lock Upp 2 After Emotional Exit

'Perfect Reality TV Contestant': Fans Call For Sunita Ahuja's Comeback In Lock Upp 2 After Emotional Exit

Sunita Ahuja's exit from Lock Upp 2 over health concerns has left fans disappointed, with many taking to social media to demand her return to the reality show.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunita Ahuja exited Lock Upp 2 early due to health concerns.
  • Fans praised her candid personality, urging her show return.
  • Ahuja cited diabetes, menopause as reasons for reduced performance.

Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp 2 may have come to an early end, but the conversation around her hasn't slowed down. After leaving the reality show due to health concerns and returning home with husband Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja, many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment. Several fans praised her candid personality and called on the makers to bring her back for another chance.

ALSO READ: 'No One Can Take Wife's Place': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence After Her '50 Affairs' Comment About Govinda Goes Viral

Fans Say Sunita Ahuja Deserves Another Opportunity

Soon after her exit, social media was flooded with messages from viewers who believed Sunita added a unique spark to the show.

One user said, "Seeing Farah, @Riteishd & @KanganaTeam praise @thesunitaahuja's gameplay felt so deserved. Infact @TheFarahKhan call her Hero #1 of the Show, that proves, she wasn't just entertaining, she was the perfect reality TV contestant."

Another user said, "Entertainment is at its best when it comes from genuine interactions instead of forced drama. That's the kind of energy fans want to see again."

Another user said, "Some reality show moments remain unforgettable because they feel completely natural. That's exactly what makes certain contestants so special."

One more user said, "Every season feels more exciting when there is someone who naturally entertains the audience. A comeback would definitely add fresh energy to the show."

Another user wrote, "A genuine personality can make even simple conversations memorable. That kind of presence deserves another opportunity on screen."

Another fan commented, "Fans ko surprises pasand hote hain, aur @thesunitaahuja ki return unmein se ek memorable surprise ho sakti hai."

Sunita Ahuja Opened Up About Her Health Challenges

Sunita entered Lock Upp 2 with the "moofat" tag, a nickname given by audiences for her outspoken and unfiltered personality. However, once inside the show, she admitted that ongoing health issues made it difficult for her to participate at the level she had hoped.

ALSO READ: Genelia Deshmukh Reacts After Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was Molested As A Child On Lock Upp 2

Farewell With Govinda And Tina Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja chose to leave Lock Upp 2 voluntarily because of her health. To mark her departure, the show's makers arranged a special farewell, with her husband Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja joining her on the programme before she exited.

She revealed that she is diabetic and was also experiencing menopause, both of which affected her energy levels and overall performance during her stay in the competition.

Speaking about her exit, she said, “If I didn't have a health problem, I would have played more games. Because I have diabetes, and my diabetes had increased a lot, so I had to leave the game.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunita Ahuja leave Lock Upp 2?

Sunita Ahuja left Lock Upp 2 voluntarily due to health concerns. She revealed she has diabetes and was also experiencing menopause, which affected her energy levels and performance.

How did fans react to Sunita Ahuja's exit from Lock Upp 2?

Fans expressed disappointment and praised her candid personality. Many viewers called on the makers to bring her back for another opportunity on the show.

What kind of personality did Sunita Ahuja exhibit on Lock Upp 2?

Sunita Ahuja was known for her candid, outspoken, and unfiltered personality, earning her the

Who accompanied Sunita Ahuja when she departed Lock Upp 2?

Her husband Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja joined her on the programme for a special farewell arranged by the show's makers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Tina Ahuja Sunita Ahuja ENtertainment News Lock Upp 2
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