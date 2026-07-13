'I Know What I'm Doing, Wait For Part 2': Nag Ashwin Defends Karna's Portrayal In Kalki 2898 AD

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nag Ashwin defended Karna's Kalki portrayal against social media criticism.

He cited Mahabharata passages, Krishna's praise for Karna to Arjuna.

Ashwin urged audiences to wait for Part 2 for full context.

Nag Ashwin has responded to the growing debate over Karna's portrayal in Kalki 2898 AD, firmly defending his creative vision after criticism surfaced on social media. Referring to the Mahabharata to support his interpretation, the filmmaker urged audiences not to draw conclusions before watching the sequel, insisting that the complete story is yet to unfold.

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Nag Ashwin Responds To Criticism Over Karna's Portrayal

The discussion intensified on social media following the theatrical release of Akhil Akkineni's Lenin. Among the reactions, one user praised Pramod Panju's performance as Karna, arguing that the legendary warrior should have been portrayed in a similar manner in Kalki 2898 AD. The post also criticised Nag Ashwin's interpretation of Karna and described the film's climax as "blasphemy".

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But at the end of day, kalki climax was a blasphemy to hindus and krishna bhakts and i will call it out — ⚡Rampage⚡ (@endhi_peekedhi) July 12, 2026

As the conversation gained traction online, Ashwin decided to address the criticism directly.

Director Cites The Mahabharata To defend His Vision

Replying on X, the filmmaker shared a page from Bibek Debroy's English translation of the Mahabharata, pointing to a passage from the Drona Vadha Parva in which Lord Krishna speaks about Karna while addressing Arjuna.

Defending his interpretation, Ashwin wrote, "These are Sree Krishna's own words to Arjuna in the Drona Vadha Parva. Please read the Mahabharata. I suggest the Bibek Debroy version. Or Google how many times Krishna praised Karna to Arjuna. I have the greatest respect for our history. I know what I'm doing. Wait for Part 2 (sic)."

these are Sree Krishnas own words to arjuna in the drona vadha parva... pls read the Mahabharata...I suggest the bibek debroy version... Or google how many times krishna praised karna to arjuna. I have the greatest respect for our history. I know what I'm doing. Wait for part 2. pic.twitter.com/iU2CSq1uNM — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 12, 2026

His response made it clear that he believes the criticism is premature, as the complete narrative has not yet been revealed.

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'Wait For Part 2' Fuels Excitement For The Sequel

Beyond addressing the controversy, Ashwin's closing remark, "Wait for Part 2", has sparked fresh excitement among fans eager to see how the story develops in the next instalment.

While he stopped short of revealing any plot details, his comment suggested that the sequel will provide the context behind several creative decisions made in the first film.

Casting Rumours Continue Around Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Speculation surrounding the sequel's cast has continued in recent weeks. Reports have claimed that Deepika Padukone will not return for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, while Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt have both been linked with the project. However, neither casting has been officially confirmed.

Ashwin also addressed speculation surrounding the character of Sumathi, confirming that the role remains central to the story, although the makers have not yet announced who will portray the character.