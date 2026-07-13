Genelia Deshmukh Reacts After Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was Molested As A Child On Lock Upp 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ram Kapoor revealed childhood molestation on 'Lock Upp'.

Incident occurred at 13; only his wife knew previously.

Confession moved hosts, contestants; Genelia Deshmukh praised courage.

The perpetrator later apologized, leading to unexpected healing process.

Actor Ram Kapoor's emotional revelation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has touched viewers and celebrities alike. During the show's secret-reveal task, the actor disclosed that he was molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school, adding that only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew about the incident until now. His candid confession left fellow contestants, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, visibly emotional. Among those who reacted was actor Genelia Deshmukh, who praised Ram's courage in a heartfelt social media post, saying his words moved her to tears and offered a meaningful perspective.

'You Made Me Cry,' Genelia Deshmukh Supports Ram Kapoor

After watching the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Genelia Deshmukh shared her reaction on Instagram, posting a picture of her television screen that captured Ram Kapoor embracing Riteish Deshmukh following his emotional confession.

Expressing her admiration, she wrote, "@iamramkapoor, you have made me cry, and you made me see such a beautiful perspective on the world we live in. #lockup2 well done in a big reality show with a difference @netflix_in @ektarkapoor @farahkhankunder @riteshd (sic)." Her message quickly drew attention as many viewers echoed similar emotions after watching the episode.

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Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Childhood Trauma

During the secret-reveal task, Ram Kapoor spoke about an incident that took place when he was 13 years old and studying in Class 8 at a boarding school. He recalled that while students were chatting in their dormitory, a senior unexpectedly touched him under a blanket. "I didn’t know whether I should do something, stay quiet, keep tolerating it, or scream. After quite some time, I told him I wasn’t comfortable. He stopped immediately and left. After that, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised," Ram shared.

He also revealed that the same person later apologised and tried to make amends. Reflecting on the experience, Ram said, "It’s strange, but the person who caused my trauma also helped me heal. We eventually became good friends. A few weeks later, he apologised, and whenever he got the chance, he made sure I knew he was genuinely sorry. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don’t know. Only Gautami knows about it."

Ram added that the incident changed his outlook on life and taught him not to judge people too quickly, even though speaking about it still brings back painful memories.

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An Emotional Moment Inside The Lock Upp House