Sunita Ahuja reaffirmed her remarks, stating she has
'No One Can Take Wife's Place': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence After Her '50 Affairs' Comment About Govinda Goes Viral
Sunita Ahuja says she has no regrets over her viral remarks about Govinda's '50 affairs' comment, stressing that trust and love have defined their 40-year relationship.
- Sunita Ahuja reaffirmed her controversial remarks about husband Govinda.
- She expressed no regrets regarding her Lock Upp show remarks.
- Sunita defended her marriage, citing decades of love, trust.
- She controversially stated 50 affairs wouldn't break their bond.
Sunita Ahuja has reaffirmed her stance after her remarks about husband Govinda sparked widespread discussion. Following her appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she said she has "no regrets" about what she stated on the show, adding that her unwavering faith in their relationship comes from decades of love and trust.
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Sunita Ahuja Stands By Her Remarks
During an interaction with IANS after leaving the reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Sunita was asked whether she regretted the comments that drew significant attention.
“I have no regrets about anything,” Sunita told IANS.
Earlier on Lock Upp Season 2, while speaking to fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor, Sunita had defended her marriage, saying, “Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything, I'm his wife."
She added, "Don’t you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (he is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs… He is my husband, and I am his wife.)"
'Trust Your Love,' Says Sunita
Explaining her perspective further, Sunita credited the strength of her marriage to mutual trust and years spent together.
She added, "Look, if you have true love, like me and Govinda, it's been 40 years. If you have true love, then you should trust your love. Because a wife is a wife. And no one can take the place of a wife in this world.”
Sunita and Govinda tied the knot in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.
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About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa
The first season of Lock Upp premiered in 2022 with Kangana as host, while Karan Kundrra served as the jailor throughout the season. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.
The reality format featured contestants who entered the show carrying public controversies and competed while living inside a jail-themed setup. They performed tasks to earn basic necessities and win the support of both the host and viewers.
The second season will feature 14 inmates, two jailers and one lock-up over six weeks. Under the format, contestants must complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which is needed to access essentials such as food, supplies and privileges.
(With inputs from IANS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Sunita Ahuja's stance regarding her comments about her husband, Govinda?
Why did Sunita Ahuja say she has no regrets about her statements?
Sunita explained her stance by emphasizing the mutual trust and 40 years of love in her marriage with Govinda. She believes true love means trusting your partner, and a wife's place is unique.
What controversial statement did Sunita Ahuja make on Lock Upp?
Sunita defended her marriage by stating,