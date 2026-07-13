India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArya Accused Of Rs 1.80 Cr Fraud, Camera Company Files Police Complaint

Arya Accused Of Rs 1.80 Cr Fraud, Camera Company Files Police Complaint

Arya has landed in legal trouble after a Hyderabad-based camera company filed a fraud complaint against him over alleged unpaid dues linked to Anandhan Kaadu. Police have launched an investigation.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police are investigating; Arya and makers remain silent.

Tamil actor Arya has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after a Hyderabad-based camera company accused him and the makers of the upcoming film Anandhan Kaadu of alleged financial fraud. The company has reportedly filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, claiming that pending payments related to the film’s production remain unpaid. The complaint has brought attention to the financial dispute surrounding the film, with the police now looking into the allegations and verifying the documents submitted by the company.

Camera Company Claims Rs 1.80 Crore Payment Pending

According to reports, the dispute is linked to the filming of Anandhan Kaadu. For the production, Arya and the film’s makers had reportedly rented cameras, lighting equipment and other technical resources from the company. The firm also arranged transportation of the equipment from Hyderabad to Kerala and provided technical support during the shoot.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

The company has alleged that the makers had assured them that the payment would be cleared before the film’s release. However, it claims that despite receiving a partial payment, an outstanding amount of around Rs 1.80 crore is still due from the total bill of approximately Rs 2.12 crore.

The company further alleged that when its representative approached the actor and producer Vinod for the pending payment, they were allegedly threatened, leading to the matter escalating into a legal complaint.

Police Begin Investigation, Arya Yet To Respond

As of now, neither Arya nor the film’s makers have issued an official statement regarding the allegations. The police have started examining the documents provided by the company, and further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and statements from those involved.

ALSO READ | ‘Anupam Kher Is A Clown’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video After Kher’s Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Theft

Arya continues to remain in the spotlight for his upcoming projects. Recently, the first look of his next film, See You, was unveiled, which is being directed by Santhosh Srivatsan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has a police complaint been filed regarding this dispute?

Yes, the Hyderabad-based camera company has filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police are now investigating the allegations and verifying submitted documents.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arya Hyderabad Anandhan Kaadu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Arya Accused Of Rs 1.80 Cr Fraud, Camera Company Files Police Complaint
Arya Accused Of Rs 1.80 Cr Fraud, Camera Company Files Police Complaint
Celebrities
Gauahar Khan Calls Out Mini Mathur Over ‘Dirty Game’ With Zaid Darbar: 'People With Such A Mindset Should Never Win'
Gauahar Khan Calls Out Mini Mathur Over ‘Dirty Game’ With Zaid Darbar: 'People With Such A Mindset Should Never Win'
Celebrities
Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha Manjrekar Opens Up About Cancer Battle, Says 'I Remember Grace'
Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha Manjrekar Opens Up About Cancer Battle, Says 'I Remember Grace'
Celebrities
Abhinav Shukla Says He and Rubina Dilaik Nearly Parted Ways During COVID, Reveals Who Helped Them
Abhinav Shukla Says He And Rubina Dilaik Nearly Parted Ways During COVID, Reveals Who Helped Them
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget