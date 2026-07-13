Arya Accused Of Rs 1.80 Cr Fraud, Camera Company Files Police Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police are investigating; Arya and makers remain silent.

Tamil actor Arya has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after a Hyderabad-based camera company accused him and the makers of the upcoming film Anandhan Kaadu of alleged financial fraud. The company has reportedly filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, claiming that pending payments related to the film’s production remain unpaid. The complaint has brought attention to the financial dispute surrounding the film, with the police now looking into the allegations and verifying the documents submitted by the company.

Camera Company Claims Rs 1.80 Crore Payment Pending

According to reports, the dispute is linked to the filming of Anandhan Kaadu. For the production, Arya and the film’s makers had reportedly rented cameras, lighting equipment and other technical resources from the company. The firm also arranged transportation of the equipment from Hyderabad to Kerala and provided technical support during the shoot.

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The company has alleged that the makers had assured them that the payment would be cleared before the film’s release. However, it claims that despite receiving a partial payment, an outstanding amount of around Rs 1.80 crore is still due from the total bill of approximately Rs 2.12 crore.

The company further alleged that when its representative approached the actor and producer Vinod for the pending payment, they were allegedly threatened, leading to the matter escalating into a legal complaint.

Police Begin Investigation, Arya Yet To Respond

As of now, neither Arya nor the film’s makers have issued an official statement regarding the allegations. The police have started examining the documents provided by the company, and further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and statements from those involved.

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Arya continues to remain in the spotlight for his upcoming projects. Recently, the first look of his next film, See You, was unveiled, which is being directed by Santhosh Srivatsan.