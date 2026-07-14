India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room

Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room

Madhuri Jain Grover's journey in Lock Upp Season 2 came to an end after receiving the highest elimination votes. However, the episode took another dramatic turn as she chose to save Akanksha Choudhary, who was sent to the Secret Room instead of returning to the jail.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Controllers voted, leading to Madhuri Jain Grover's elimination.
  • Madhuri sacrificed her spot, allowing Akanksha Choudhary to stay.
  • Akanksha entered a secret room to observe housemates covertly.
  • Akanksha's secret room entry will influence game dynamics.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 delivered another major twist as Madhuri Jain Grover became the latest contestant to leave the reality show. Before the elimination, jailer Riteish Deshmukh called the house controllers and the three contestants facing danger to the arena for a crucial decision. Instead of deciding the outcome himself, he asked the controllers to cast their votes. The voting led to Madhuri receiving the highest number of elimination votes. However, the drama did not end there, as the makers introduced another unexpected twist that completely changed Akanksha Choudhary's fate inside the jail.

Controllers Decide The Fate

Ahead of the elimination, Riteish Deshmukh summoned the five controllers, Shreya, Shilpa, Varun, Pamela and Dheeraj, to the arena along with the three vulnerable contestants, Madhuri Jain Grover, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary.

ALSO READ | Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts

The jailer then gave the controllers a difficult choice. They could either eliminate one of their own dependents or vote to evict any two among Madhuri, Yogesh, and Akanksha. After all the votes were counted, Madhuri received five votes, Akanksha got four, and Yogesh secured three, putting Madhuri at the top of the elimination list.


Madhuri Chooses To Save Akanksha

The twist, however, was far from over. Riteish Deshmukh informed Madhuri Jain Grover and Akanksha Choudhary that only one of them could continue in the competition. Instead of fighting for her own place, Madhuri chose to sacrifice her journey and save Akanksha. With that decision, Madhuri officially exited Lock Upp Season 2, while Akanksha received a second chance to remain connected to the game.

ALSO READ | 'Perfect Reality TV Contestant': Fans Call For Sunita Ahuja's Comeback In Lock Upp 2 After Emotional Exit

Secret Room Twist Changes The Game

Akanksha's journey did not resume inside the main jail immediately. In another surprise move by the makers, she was shifted to a Secret Room instead of returning to the contestants. From there, Akanksha has been given access to watch every move inside the house without the inmates knowing. She will closely observe the game before eventually making her return, adding another unpredictable layer to the competition.

Madhuri Jain Grover's exit has changed the dynamics of Lock Upp Season 2, while Akanksha Choudhary's Secret Room entry is expected to influence the game in the coming episodes. Viewers will now be watching closely to see how she uses the advantage before re-entering the competition.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was eliminated in the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2?

Madhuri Jain Grover was the latest contestant eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2. Her exit followed a voting process by the house controllers.

How was the latest elimination decided in Lock Upp Season 2?

Jailer Riteish Deshmukh asked five house controllers to vote among three vulnerable contestants. Madhuri Jain Grover received the highest number of elimination votes.

What happened to Akanksha Choudhary after the elimination?

Madhuri Jain Grover sacrificed her journey to save Akanksha. Akanksha was then moved to a Secret Room to observe the housemates before her eventual return.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Riteish Deshmukh Shreya Kalra Madhuri Jain Grover Lock Upp Season 2 Akanksha Choudhary Yogesh Lock Upp Elimination Secret Room Twist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room
Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | John Quincy Adams' Powerful Take On True Leadership
Quote Of The Day | John Quincy Adams' Powerful Take On True Leadership
Celebrities
Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Celebrities
Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash
Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget