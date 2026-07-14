Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 delivered another major twist as Madhuri Jain Grover became the latest contestant to leave the reality show. Before the elimination, jailer Riteish Deshmukh called the house controllers and the three contestants facing danger to the arena for a crucial decision. Instead of deciding the outcome himself, he asked the controllers to cast their votes. The voting led to Madhuri receiving the highest number of elimination votes. However, the drama did not end there, as the makers introduced another unexpected twist that completely changed Akanksha Choudhary's fate inside the jail.

Controllers Decide The Fate

Ahead of the elimination, Riteish Deshmukh summoned the five controllers, Shreya, Shilpa, Varun, Pamela and Dheeraj, to the arena along with the three vulnerable contestants, Madhuri Jain Grover, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary.

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The jailer then gave the controllers a difficult choice. They could either eliminate one of their own dependents or vote to evict any two among Madhuri, Yogesh, and Akanksha. After all the votes were counted, Madhuri received five votes, Akanksha got four, and Yogesh secured three, putting Madhuri at the top of the elimination list.



Madhuri Chooses To Save Akanksha

The twist, however, was far from over. Riteish Deshmukh informed Madhuri Jain Grover and Akanksha Choudhary that only one of them could continue in the competition. Instead of fighting for her own place, Madhuri chose to sacrifice her journey and save Akanksha. With that decision, Madhuri officially exited Lock Upp Season 2, while Akanksha received a second chance to remain connected to the game.

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Secret Room Twist Changes The Game

Akanksha's journey did not resume inside the main jail immediately. In another surprise move by the makers, she was shifted to a Secret Room instead of returning to the contestants. From there, Akanksha has been given access to watch every move inside the house without the inmates knowing. She will closely observe the game before eventually making her return, adding another unpredictable layer to the competition.

Madhuri Jain Grover's exit has changed the dynamics of Lock Upp Season 2, while Akanksha Choudhary's Secret Room entry is expected to influence the game in the coming episodes. Viewers will now be watching closely to see how she uses the advantage before re-entering the competition.