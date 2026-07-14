Madhuri Jain Grover was the latest contestant eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2. Her exit followed a voting process by the house controllers.
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Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room
Madhuri Jain Grover's journey in Lock Upp Season 2 came to an end after receiving the highest elimination votes. However, the episode took another dramatic turn as she chose to save Akanksha Choudhary, who was sent to the Secret Room instead of returning to the jail.
- Controllers voted, leading to Madhuri Jain Grover's elimination.
- Madhuri sacrificed her spot, allowing Akanksha Choudhary to stay.
- Akanksha entered a secret room to observe housemates covertly.
- Akanksha's secret room entry will influence game dynamics.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was eliminated in the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2?
How was the latest elimination decided in Lock Upp Season 2?
Jailer Riteish Deshmukh asked five house controllers to vote among three vulnerable contestants. Madhuri Jain Grover received the highest number of elimination votes.
What happened to Akanksha Choudhary after the elimination?
Madhuri Jain Grover sacrificed her journey to save Akanksha. Akanksha was then moved to a Secret Room to observe the housemates before her eventual return.
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