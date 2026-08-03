He shifted his performances from Whitefield to Koramangala due to protests by Hindutva organisations. These protests raised concerns about potential law and order issues.
Kunal Kamra Cancels Bengaluru Shows After Hindutva Protest, Announces New Locations
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has shifted his Bengaluru comedy shows from Whitefield to Koramangala after protests by Hindutva groups and concerns raised over law and order.
- Hindu organizations sought Kamra show cancellation citing religious disrespect.
- Kamra informed police, withdrawing from original Whitefield venue.
- Performances shifted to Koramangala after protests, police confirmed.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has shifted his scheduled Bengaluru performances from Whitefield to Koramangala after protests by Hindutva organisations prompted concerns over law and order. Police confirmed that Kamra informed them he would not proceed with the shows at the original venue, days after objections were raised against his performances.
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Kunal Kamra Withdraws From Whitefield Venue
Kamra visited the Whitefield Police Station on Sunday and informed officials that he would not go ahead with his scheduled performances at the Whitefield venue.
The decision follows objections raised by the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, which had approached the Bengaluru Police seeking the cancellation of Kamra's stand-up show at URU Whitefield on August 3. The organisation alleged that the comedian had disrespected Hindu deities and argued that the event could disturb law and order as well as religious harmony.
Following the development, Kamra announced on X that his performances planned for Monday through Thursday would instead be held at a venue in Koramangala.
Shows for Monday - Tuesday -Wednesday - Thursday shifted to Underground Comedy Club in Kormangla -— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 2, 2026
(Book my show will process the refund for tickets purchased for the Whitefield show/ You can buy a fresh ticket on the below link for the show) https://t.co/PMrfpEKi4j
*Limited…
Hindutva Groups Sought Cancellation Of The Comedy Show
Ahead of the scheduled performances, the Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti publicly urged authorities to stop the event and shared its appeal on social media.
A spokesperson of the group wrote, "Cancel Kunal Kamra's Whitefield Show! The Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the @wfieldps demanding the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show, citing concerns over his insults to Hindu Dharma & Lord Shri Ram & the need to maintain law & order."
Cancel Kunal Kamra's Whitefield Show!— 🚩Mohan Gowda🇮🇳 (@Mohan_HJS) August 1, 2026
The Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the @wfieldps demanding the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show, citing concerns over his insults to Hindu Dharma & Lord Shri Ram & the need to maintain law & order. https://t.co/CpqieUL3e7 pic.twitter.com/XnZ8mRS6Px
Earlier, on Friday, he had also posted, "All Hindu organisations will submit a complaint at @wfieldps Police Station tomorrow, 1 August, at 11:30 AM, seeking the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show over concerns that it insults Hindu deities."
The memorandum sought the cancellation of Kamra's show, Standing Up, which had been scheduled to take place at URU in Whitefield from August 3 to August 6, alleging that he had disrespected Hindu deities.
Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to @wfieldps seeking cancellation of Kunal Kamra's scheduled comedy show, citing concerns that some of his past remarks hurt Hindu religious sentiments and requesting action in the interest of law & orders.@dcpwhitefield https://t.co/ETgkqdd7Pc pic.twitter.com/RY7IhfthWG— 🚩Mohan Gowda🇮🇳 (@Mohan_HJS) August 1, 2026
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Kamra Invited Protesters To Join Him At The Police Station
A day before meeting the police, Kamra responded to the objections through X by inviting those opposing his performances to join him at the Whitefield Police Station on Sunday. He said they were welcome to discuss "comedy and culture" while he sought permission to perform.
Later, the comedian stated that only senior journalist Aakar Patel attended the meeting.
No one turned up at the police station except @Aakar__Patel pic.twitter.com/w1iTrHVVx4— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 2, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Kunal Kamra shift his Bengaluru performances?
Which group protested against Kunal Kamra's shows?
The Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti protested against his shows. They alleged that Kamra had disrespected Hindu deities, which could disturb religious harmony.
Where are Kunal Kamra's relocated performances being held?
His performances have been shifted to the Underground Comedy Club in Koramangala. The shows will take place from Monday through Thursday.
What happens to tickets purchased for the Whitefield show?
BookMyShow will process refunds for tickets purchased for the Whitefield venue. Attendees will need to buy new tickets for the Koramangala performances.
What were the reasons cited by the protesting organisation?
The Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti alleged that Kamra had disrespected Hindu deities. They argued that the event could disturb law and order as well as religious harmony.