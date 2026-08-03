Kunal Kamra Cancels Bengaluru Shows After Hindutva Protest, Announces New Locations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindu organizations sought Kamra show cancellation citing religious disrespect.

Kamra informed police, withdrawing from original Whitefield venue.

Performances shifted to Koramangala after protests, police confirmed.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has shifted his scheduled Bengaluru performances from Whitefield to Koramangala after protests by Hindutva organisations prompted concerns over law and order. Police confirmed that Kamra informed them he would not proceed with the shows at the original venue, days after objections were raised against his performances.

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Kunal Kamra Withdraws From Whitefield Venue

Kamra visited the Whitefield Police Station on Sunday and informed officials that he would not go ahead with his scheduled performances at the Whitefield venue.

The decision follows objections raised by the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, which had approached the Bengaluru Police seeking the cancellation of Kamra's stand-up show at URU Whitefield on August 3. The organisation alleged that the comedian had disrespected Hindu deities and argued that the event could disturb law and order as well as religious harmony.

Following the development, Kamra announced on X that his performances planned for Monday through Thursday would instead be held at a venue in Koramangala.

Shows for Monday - Tuesday -Wednesday - Thursday shifted to Underground Comedy Club in Kormangla -

(Book my show will process the refund for tickets purchased for the Whitefield show/ You can buy a fresh ticket on the below link for the show) https://t.co/PMrfpEKi4j

*Limited… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 2, 2026

Hindutva Groups Sought Cancellation Of The Comedy Show

Ahead of the scheduled performances, the Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti publicly urged authorities to stop the event and shared its appeal on social media.

A spokesperson of the group wrote, "Cancel Kunal Kamra's Whitefield Show! The Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the @wfieldps demanding the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show, citing concerns over his insults to Hindu Dharma & Lord Shri Ram & the need to maintain law & order."

Cancel Kunal Kamra's Whitefield Show!



The Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the @wfieldps demanding the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show, citing concerns over his insults to Hindu Dharma & Lord Shri Ram & the need to maintain law & order. https://t.co/CpqieUL3e7 pic.twitter.com/XnZ8mRS6Px — 🚩Mohan Gowda🇮🇳 (@Mohan_HJS) August 1, 2026

Earlier, on Friday, he had also posted, "All Hindu organisations will submit a complaint at @wfieldps Police Station tomorrow, 1 August, at 11:30 AM, seeking the cancellation of Kunal Kamra's comedy show over concerns that it insults Hindu deities."

The memorandum sought the cancellation of Kamra's show, Standing Up, which had been scheduled to take place at URU in Whitefield from August 3 to August 6, alleging that he had disrespected Hindu deities.

Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti has submitted a memorandum to @wfieldps seeking cancellation of Kunal Kamra's scheduled comedy show, citing concerns that some of his past remarks hurt Hindu religious sentiments and requesting action in the interest of law & orders.@dcpwhitefield https://t.co/ETgkqdd7Pc pic.twitter.com/RY7IhfthWG — 🚩Mohan Gowda🇮🇳 (@Mohan_HJS) August 1, 2026

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Kamra Invited Protesters To Join Him At The Police Station

A day before meeting the police, Kamra responded to the objections through X by inviting those opposing his performances to join him at the Whitefield Police Station on Sunday. He said they were welcome to discuss "comedy and culture" while he sought permission to perform.

Later, the comedian stated that only senior journalist Aakar Patel attended the meeting.