Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTPanchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret

Panchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret

'Panchayat' cast members have teased exciting twists in Season 5, promising a fresh and entertaining storyline while keeping the suspense around Phulera's next Deputy Pradhan alive.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Panchayat Season 5 cast hints at fresh twists.
  • Actors kept Deputy Pradhan identity secret, promised entertainment.
  • Amazon Prime Video confirmed season release this month.

TVF's beloved web series Panchayat has built a loyal fan base over the years, thanks to its simple storytelling, relatable characters and heartwarming village backdrop. With four successful seasons already under its belt, anticipation for Panchayat Season 5 is at an all-time high. Now, the show's cast has finally shared a few exciting hints about what lies ahead in Phulera.

Panchayat 5 Cast Hints At Fresh Twists And Bigger Entertainment

Actors Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak recently attended a summit, where they opened up about the upcoming season. Although they carefully avoided revealing major spoilers, the actors promised that the new season will bring several unexpected twists and offer viewers a completely fresh experience.

Durgesh Kumar, who essays the role of Bhushan, popularly known as Banrakas, said he could not disclose much about the storyline.

ALSO READ | Pranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology

"We can't reveal too much because it would spoil the fun for the audience. But one thing is certain, viewers are going to enjoy this season as much as the previous ones," he said.

Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod, also teased fans about the upcoming instalment. "This season will be different and a little out of the ordinary. There is going to be more excitement and plenty of entertainment," he shared.

Who Will Be Phulera's Next Deputy Pradhan?

One of the biggest questions left unanswered at the end of Season 4 was: who will become Phulera's next Deputy Pradhan?

When asked about it, Sunita Rajwar, who portrays Kranti Devi, responded with humour while keeping the suspense alive.

ALSO READ | Vikram Bhatt compares Obsession To Raaz, Opens Up On Horror Genre’s Winning Formula

"Some family matters should stay within the family, so we can't reveal that here," she joked. "Our writers have done an incredible job. Maintaining the simplicity of village life while keeping the entertainment intact from Season 1 to Season 5 is not easy. Audiences will truly enjoy seeing the writers' vision and our performances come together on screen. Revealing everything now would take away the excitement."

When Will Panchayat Season 5 Release?

So far, the makers have not announced an official release date for Panchayat Season 5. However, Amazon Prime Video had earlier confirmed that the new season is set to arrive this month.

ALSO READ | Monday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Dominates Despite Dip, Ma Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Follow

Alongside Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak, the series also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik in key roles.

With fresh twists, familiar faces and the charm of Phulera returning once again, Panchayat Season 5 promises to keep fans thoroughly entertained.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What can viewers expect from Panchayat Season 5?

The cast promises fresh twists, a completely new experience, and more excitement. It will be different and a little out of the ordinary, offering plenty of entertainment.

Will the new Deputy Pradhan of Phulera be revealed in Season 5?

The cast is keeping this a secret, humorously stating some family matters should stay within the family. Writers have done an incredible job maintaining entertainment and village simplicity.

Has an official release date for Panchayat Season 5 been announced?

While an official date hasn't been announced, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that the new season is expected to arrive this month.

Which cast members will return for Panchayat Season 5?

The series will feature Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik in key roles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Panchayat 5 Panchayat Season 5
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Panchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret
Panchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret
OTT
Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Film
Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Film
OTT
Film Releases This Week: Welcome To The Jungle, Raja Shivaji And More Arrive In Theatres And On OTT
Film Releases This Week: Welcome To The Jungle, Raja Shivaji And More Arrive In Theatres And On OTT
OTT
'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch
'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget