Panchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panchayat Season 5 cast hints at fresh twists.

Actors kept Deputy Pradhan identity secret, promised entertainment.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed season release this month.

TVF's beloved web series Panchayat has built a loyal fan base over the years, thanks to its simple storytelling, relatable characters and heartwarming village backdrop. With four successful seasons already under its belt, anticipation for Panchayat Season 5 is at an all-time high. Now, the show's cast has finally shared a few exciting hints about what lies ahead in Phulera.

Panchayat 5 Cast Hints At Fresh Twists And Bigger Entertainment

Actors Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak recently attended a summit, where they opened up about the upcoming season. Although they carefully avoided revealing major spoilers, the actors promised that the new season will bring several unexpected twists and offer viewers a completely fresh experience.

Durgesh Kumar, who essays the role of Bhushan, popularly known as Banrakas, said he could not disclose much about the storyline.

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"We can't reveal too much because it would spoil the fun for the audience. But one thing is certain, viewers are going to enjoy this season as much as the previous ones," he said.

Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod, also teased fans about the upcoming instalment. "This season will be different and a little out of the ordinary. There is going to be more excitement and plenty of entertainment," he shared.

Who Will Be Phulera's Next Deputy Pradhan?

One of the biggest questions left unanswered at the end of Season 4 was: who will become Phulera's next Deputy Pradhan?

When asked about it, Sunita Rajwar, who portrays Kranti Devi, responded with humour while keeping the suspense alive.

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"Some family matters should stay within the family, so we can't reveal that here," she joked. "Our writers have done an incredible job. Maintaining the simplicity of village life while keeping the entertainment intact from Season 1 to Season 5 is not easy. Audiences will truly enjoy seeing the writers' vision and our performances come together on screen. Revealing everything now would take away the excitement."

When Will Panchayat Season 5 Release?

So far, the makers have not announced an official release date for Panchayat Season 5. However, Amazon Prime Video had earlier confirmed that the new season is set to arrive this month.

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Alongside Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak, the series also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik in key roles.

With fresh twists, familiar faces and the charm of Phulera returning once again, Panchayat Season 5 promises to keep fans thoroughly entertained.