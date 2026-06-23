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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘A Certain Gaze Feels Uncomfortable’: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On South Cinema’s Portrayal Of Women

‘A Certain Gaze Feels Uncomfortable’: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On South Cinema’s Portrayal Of Women

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia said in an interview that, based on her experience, South cinema has a more male-dominated mindset compared to Bollywood, where women are perceived differently.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about male-dominated mindsets in South cinema.
  • She highlighted different perceptions of women compared to Bollywood.
  • Traditional views in South industry shape female roles, she observed.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked extensively across both Hindi and South Indian cinema, has sparked a fresh debate after speaking candidly about her experiences in the South film industry. The actor suggested that, in her view, the working environment there often reflects a stronger male-dominated mindset compared to Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Tamannaah clarified that her comments were based on personal experience, but admitted she felt there was a noticeable difference in how women are perceived across the two industries.

‘Women Are Viewed differently’: Tamannaah Opens Up On Her Experience

The actor said she has observed a more traditional and patriarchal lens in parts of the South film industry. According to her, this often influences how female actors are written, presented, and positioned within films.

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Tamannaah also contrasted this with Bollywood, suggesting that Hindi cinema tends to offer more varied creative space. She explained that actors in Bollywood often fall into different working styles some leaning towards artistic roles, while others embrace more commercial formats such as dance numbers and glamour-driven performances. In her view, those who manage to balance both often go on to achieve wider stardom.

Reflecting on her early days in the South industry, Tamannaah said she quickly became aware of these dynamics. She described the experience as one shaped by a “certain gaze”, which she felt was not always empowering for women on screen.

What’s Next For Tamannaah Bhatia

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in One: Force of the Forest. The film is scheduled for release on 26 August 2026 and is directed by Deepak Mishra.

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The project also features an ensemble cast including Manish Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anoop Soni in key roles.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia South Cinema
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