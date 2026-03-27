Over 1 Million Fighters Mobilised In Iran As US Ground War Fears Rise: Report

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Iran is witnessing an unprecedented rise in volunteer enlistments, particularly among its youth, as fears of a direct confrontation with the United States intensify. Reports from Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, citing military insiders, indicate that more than one million ground forces have already been mobilised and organised for potential deployment.

Recruitment centres run by the Basij militia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iran’s national army are reportedly overwhelmed with applicants. Officials have described the mobilisation as a “wave of enthusiasm”, as per NDTV. Many volunteers, according to Iranian sources, are prepared to resist any potential American incursion, with warnings that a ground invasion would prove both costly and prolonged.

Diplomatic Deadlock Deepens

The spike in military readiness comes amid a sharp breakdown in diplomatic engagement. Despite assertions by Donald Trump that negotiations with Tehran are ongoing, Iranian leaders have publicly dismissed such claims.

Officials in Tehran have reiterated their stance that any attempt by US troops to set foot on Iranian territory would provoke strong retaliation. The rhetoric from both sides highlights a widening divide, with little indication that backchannel diplomacy is making headway.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Flashpoint

The strategic Strait of Hormuz has once again become a focal point in the escalating standoff. Iranian military sources have warned that the waterway could be shut if the United States attempts to assert control over it, reported The Mint.

Tehran has framed any such move as reckless, suggesting it would have severe consequences for global energy supplies. Given that a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass through the narrow channel, any disruption could trigger widespread economic repercussions.

Mounting Pressure On US Military Resources

Amid the rising tensions, reports suggest that American military resources are under increasing strain. According to The Telegraph, US and allied forces have expended roughly 11,000 weapons in just over two weeks, amounting to an estimated $26 billion.

The pace of usage has reportedly depleted stockpiles of advanced munitions, potentially forcing reliance on older, less precise weaponry. Analysts warn that such constraints could impact the effectiveness of future operations if hostilities escalate further.

Adding to the rhetoric, Trump claimed on his social media platform that Iran is eager to reach an agreement, stating its negotiators are “begging” following recent setbacks. However, Tehran’s actions suggest a more complex picture on the ground.

Oil Shipments, Strategic Signalling

At a recent Cabinet meeting, Trump revealed that Iran had allowed the US to take ten oil tankers, portraying the move as a sign of American strength. At the same time, Iran continues to impose restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels linked to US or Israeli military activity are reportedly being blocked, while limited access is granted to ships from other nations. The selective restrictions underscore Tehran’s attempt to balance pressure tactics with controlled escalation.