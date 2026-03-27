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HomeNewsWorldOver 1 Million Fighters Mobilised In Iran As US Ground War Fears Rise: Report

Over 1 Million Fighters Mobilised In Iran As US Ground War Fears Rise: Report

Iran reports a surge in volunteer enlistments as tensions with the US escalate, with over a million troops mobilised amid rising Gulf stakes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Iran is witnessing an unprecedented rise in volunteer enlistments, particularly among its youth, as fears of a direct confrontation with the United States intensify. Reports from Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, citing military insiders, indicate that more than one million ground forces have already been mobilised and organised for potential deployment.

Recruitment centres run by the Basij militia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iran’s national army are reportedly overwhelmed with applicants. Officials have described the mobilisation as a “wave of enthusiasm”, as per NDTV. Many volunteers, according to Iranian sources, are prepared to resist any potential American incursion, with warnings that a ground invasion would prove both costly and prolonged.

Diplomatic Deadlock Deepens

The spike in military readiness comes amid a sharp breakdown in diplomatic engagement. Despite assertions by Donald Trump that negotiations with Tehran are ongoing, Iranian leaders have publicly dismissed such claims.

Officials in Tehran have reiterated their stance that any attempt by US troops to set foot on Iranian territory would provoke strong retaliation. The rhetoric from both sides highlights a widening divide, with little indication that backchannel diplomacy is making headway.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Flashpoint

The strategic Strait of Hormuz has once again become a focal point in the escalating standoff. Iranian military sources have warned that the waterway could be shut if the United States attempts to assert control over it, reported The Mint.

Tehran has framed any such move as reckless, suggesting it would have severe consequences for global energy supplies. Given that a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass through the narrow channel, any disruption could trigger widespread economic repercussions.

Mounting Pressure On US Military Resources

Amid the rising tensions, reports suggest that American military resources are under increasing strain. According to The Telegraph, US and allied forces have expended roughly 11,000 weapons in just over two weeks, amounting to an estimated $26 billion.

The pace of usage has reportedly depleted stockpiles of advanced munitions, potentially forcing reliance on older, less precise weaponry. Analysts warn that such constraints could impact the effectiveness of future operations if hostilities escalate further.

Adding to the rhetoric, Trump claimed on his social media platform that Iran is eager to reach an agreement, stating its negotiators are “begging” following recent setbacks. However, Tehran’s actions suggest a more complex picture on the ground.

Oil Shipments, Strategic Signalling

At a recent Cabinet meeting, Trump revealed that Iran had allowed the US to take ten oil tankers, portraying the move as a sign of American strength. At the same time, Iran continues to impose restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels linked to US or Israeli military activity are reportedly being blocked, while limited access is granted to ships from other nations. The selective restrictions underscore Tehran’s attempt to balance pressure tactics with controlled escalation.

Related Video

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran experiencing a surge in volunteer enlistments?

Volunteer enlistments, especially among youth, have surged due to heightened fears of a direct confrontation with the United States. Recruitment centers are reportedly overwhelmed with applicants.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this standoff?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic flashpoint where Iran has warned it could be shut down if the US attempts to assert control. This waterway is crucial for global energy supplies.

What is the reported impact of rising tensions on US military resources?

US and allied forces have expended a significant number of weapons, estimated at $26 billion in two weeks. This pace has reportedly depleted advanced munitions stockpiles.

How is Iran managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran is imposing restrictions on maritime traffic, reportedly blocking vessels linked to US or Israeli military activity. Limited access is granted to ships from other nations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Iran Israel Conflict Iran Military Volunteers
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