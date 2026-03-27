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US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure into April, claiming that ongoing discussions are progressing “very well”. However, an Iranian official has dismissed a US proposal to end the conflict as “one-sided and unfair”, underscoring deep divisions between the two sides.

The four-week conflict, which has engulfed large parts of the Middle East, has left thousands dead and sent shockwaves through the global economy. Surging energy prices have heightened fears of rising inflation worldwide, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts to halt the violence.

Tensions Persist Despite Pause in Strikes

The United States and Israel began military strikes on Iran on February 28 after negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme collapsed without agreement. Speaking during a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump warned that Washington would escalate pressure if Iran failed to reach a deal.

Hours later, he struck a different tone on social media, announcing a temporary halt on attacks against Iranian energy sites for 10 days, lasting until April 6 at 2000 EDT (April 7, 5:30 am IST). The move extends an earlier five-day suspension declared on March 23.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Confusion Over Talks as Iran Denies Engagement

Despite Trump’s optimistic assessment, Iran has maintained that it is not currently engaged in negotiations with Washington. The US president has not clarified which Iranian representatives are involved, particularly as several senior officials have been killed during the conflict.

Adding to the uncertainty, mediators cited by The Wall Street Journal said Tehran had not requested the 10-day pause. Trump, however, told Fox News’ “The Five” that Iran had sought a seven-day halt to strikes on its energy facilities. There has been no immediate response from Iranian authorities to that claim.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly weighing the deployment of up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the region, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing defence officials. The move would give Washington greater military flexibility as the situation continues to evolve.