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HomeNewsIndiaKerala Election See ‘Battle Of Namesakes’ In Key Constituencies: 'Pinarayi Vs Pinarayi, Rajeev Vs Rajeev'

Kerala Election See ‘Battle Of Namesakes’ In Key Constituencies: 'Pinarayi Vs Pinarayi, Rajeev Vs Rajeev'

Kerala polls see a surge in ‘namesake’ candidates, sparking fears of voter confusion and sharp political accusations ahead of April 9 voting.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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With just two weeks left for Kerala’s Assembly elections, an unusual trend is shaping the political battlefield—candidates sharing identical or strikingly similar names with prominent leaders. The phenomenon, though not new to Indian elections, appears more widespread this time, raising concerns about voter confusion in several constituencies.

High-Profile Battles With a Twist

Polling, scheduled for April 9, will see several key contests complicated by such name overlaps. In Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar faces a triangular fight against V Sivankutty and UDF’s K S Sabarinadhan. Also, CPM has fielded a namesake candidate against state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

In Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is up against an Independent candidate named Vijayan AM, alongside UDF and BJP contenders.

The pattern repeats across constituencies. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas in Beypore faces two namesakes, while candidates with identical names have also emerged against rivals like P V Anvar and P Rajeev. Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala in Haripad and K R Rajendraprasad in Cherthala are also facing candidates with similar names, adding another layer of complexity to their campaigns, reported Manorama.

A Statewide Pattern Emerges

The trend is visible across Kerala, cutting across party lines. In Ambalappuzha, G Sudhakaran faces a namesake rival, while in Vattiyoorkavu, V K Prasanth is challenged by a similarly named candidate.

Congress leader K Muralidharan and others like Praveen Kumar K and Thomas Unniyadan are also encountering identical-name contenders in their respective constituencies.

BJP Alleges ‘Low-Level Politics’ By CPM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of deliberately deploying namesake candidates to dent its electoral prospects.

State general secretary S Suresh alleged that minister V Sivankutty played a role in fielding Rajeev Kumar GS against BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom. According to Suresh, the candidate is well-known locally, and his entry is aimed at confusing voters.

He claimed the NDA had built significant momentum in the constituency and warned against repeating tactics allegedly used in Manjeshwaram to defeat K Surendran.

Concerns Over Voter Clarity

While the presence of namesake candidates is legally permissible, its scale in this election has raised questions about voter awareness and clarity. Political parties have traded accusations over the tactic, each blaming the other for attempting to exploit confusion among the electorate.

With the Election Commission of India expected to keep a close watch, the coming days will be crucial in ensuring that voters are able to make informed choices despite the unusual ballot dynamics. As campaigning intensifies, the “name game” could prove to be an unexpected factor influencing outcomes in what is already a tightly contested election.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are namesake candidates allowed in Indian elections?

Yes, the presence of namesake candidates is legally permissible. However, their widespread appearance this election has raised concerns about voter clarity.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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