Rupee Hits Record Low Past 94 Vs Dollar As West Asia War Deepens: What It Means For Consumers

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The Indian rupee slipped to a record low on Friday, breaching the 94-per-dollar mark for the first time, as global tensions and rising oil prices intensified pressure on the currency.

According to a Reuters report, the rupee weakened to 94.1575 against the US dollar, surpassing its previous all-time low of 93.98 recorded earlier this week. The currency has declined around 3.5 per cent since the onset of the West Asia conflict late last month.

Why Is the Rupee Falling?

At the heart of the rupee’s weakness is a combination of global uncertainty and India’s reliance on imported energy.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has raised fears of a prolonged disruption in energy supplies. This has kept crude oil prices elevated, with Brent crude holding above the $100 per barrel mark.

For India, which imports a large portion of its energy needs, higher oil prices translate into a bigger import bill. This increases demand for dollars, putting downward pressure on the rupee.

War, Oil and Global Markets

The geopolitical backdrop continues to weigh on financial markets globally. While US President Donald Trump has delayed planned strikes on Iranian power plants, Iran has rejected proposals to end the conflict, calling them ‘one-sided’.

Despite the temporary pause in escalation, investor sentiment remains fragile. The uncertainty has pushed oil prices higher, lifted bond yields and weighed on equities worldwide.

The continued strength in crude prices is a key concern for emerging markets, especially those dependent on energy imports.

Pressure Building on India’s Economy

Elevated oil prices are expected to widen India’s current account deficit, which in turn adds to pressure on the rupee.

Analysts have already begun revising growth forecasts, with some also expecting the Reserve Bank of India to consider rate hikes over the next 12 months as inflation risks increase due to the spillover effects of the conflict.

Even if the conflict does not escalate further, concerns remain. Brokerage firm Bernstein has indicated that the rupee could weaken further, potentially moving towards the 98-per-dollar level this year, driven largely by pressures on India’s external balance.

What Experts Are Saying

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said the rupee’s decline is being driven by a mix of global and domestic factors.

“The rupee has been weakening against the dollar due to a mix of global and domestic pressures. Elevated US interest rates have kept the dollar strong, drawing capital away from emerging markets like India. At the same time, higher crude oil prices have raised India’s import bill, increasing demand for dollars. Periodic foreign portfolio outflows and global risk aversion have added to the pressure. While India’s macro fundamentals remain relatively stable, these external factors are currently driving currency movement, making the rupee more sensitive to global rate cycles and commodity price trends.”

Is There Any Relief Ahead?

For now, there are few signs of immediate relief. The rupee has already depreciated more than 3 per cent since the conflict began, and the outlook remains uncertain.

Much will depend on how the geopolitical situation evolves, along with movements in crude oil prices and global interest rates.

For everyday consumers, a weaker rupee could eventually translate into higher costs for imported goods, fuel and travel, while for policymakers, it presents a fresh challenge in balancing growth and inflation.