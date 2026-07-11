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English NewsEntertainmentOTTDiljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Internationally Days After India Takedown

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Internationally Days After India Takedown

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has now been removed from ZEE5 internationally, days after its takedown in India. Director Honey Trehan confirms the latest development.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)

After being taken down from ZEE5 in India, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has now also disappeared from the streaming platform's international catalogue. The film, previously titled Punjab 95, had remained available to viewers outside India after its domestic removal, but that is no longer the case. The latest development has reignited conversations among audiences overseas, just days after the film's long-awaited digital release.

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Satluj Removed From ZEE5's International Library

The controversy surrounding Satluj has widened beyond India. The Diljit Dosanjh-led fil is no longer available on ZEE5 for international viewers, days after it was removed from the platformin India following government directions.

The film made its streaming debut last Friday after facing nearly four years of delays linked to certification and censorship issues. Although it was taken down in India within 48 hours of its release, it continued to stream internationally until now. With its overseas availability also ending, viewers have once again turned their attention to the film's uncertain future.

Director Honey Trehan Confirms Latest Development

Director Honey Trehan confirmed the international removal when contacted by SCREEN. Responding briefly, he said, "Yes."

The development first surfaced through social media posts from users who noticed the film had disappeared from ZEE5's international catalogue.

One X user wrote, "So it’s been removed internationally as well."

Reddit users also discussed the removal, with one post stating that it showed "efforts to censor and remove the film are still ongoing."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Satluj has now been removed from Zee5 internationally as well."

(Image Source: Reddit/vsingh9274)
(Image Source: Reddit/vsingh9274)

Reacting to the development, one user commented, "They’re making it more popular by banning it everywhere. I have non-Punjabi friends who only heard about it after the ban and are watching it as a result."

 

(Image Source: Reddit/vsingh9274)
(Image Source: Reddit/vsingh9274)

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Why Was Satluj Taken Down From ZEE5?

Less than 48 hours after the film premiered, ZEE5 removed Satluj from its platform in India and released a brief statement explaining the decision.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

Following the takedown, pirated copies of the film quickly began circulating online.

Co-producer Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies also confirmed the development through a spokesperson, telling SCREEN, “The government has pulled it down," while adding that they hoped the film would return “hopefully soon."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What has happened to the film Satluj on ZEE5?

The film, previously titled Punjab 95, has been removed from ZEE5's international catalogue, following its earlier removal from the platform in India.

Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5 in India?

ZEE5 stated the removal was due to

How long was Satluj available on ZEE5 in India?

The film was removed from ZEE5 in India within 48 hours of its streaming debut. It had faced nearly four years of delays before its release.

Who confirmed the international removal of Satluj?

Director Honey Trehan confirmed the international removal when contacted by SCREEN. Social media users also first noticed its disappearance from the platform.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 ENtertainment News Punjab 95 Honey Trehan Satluj Punjab '95
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