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HomeEntertainmentOTTDhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots

Viewers have noticed a significant dialogue alteration in Dhurandhar 2 Raw and Undekha. The OTT version reportedly changes a line referencing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, sparking fresh debate online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 streaming version sparks dialogue change controversy.
  • Key dialogue on 1984 riots allegedly modified for OTT.
  • Fans debate changes, filmmakers remain silent on alterations.

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has found a fresh audience after arriving on streaming platforms. Released as Dhurandhar 2 Raw and Undekha on Netflix and JioHotstar, the film has quickly attracted attention from fans eager to revisit the blockbuster. However, alongside renewed interest, viewers have begun discussing a notable difference between the theatrical release and the version now available online.

According to several users on Reddit, a key dialogue in the film appears to have been modified, leading to renewed conversations about creative edits and sensitive historical references.

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Viewers Spot Change In Crucial Confrontation Scene

The discussion centres on a pivotal post-interval sequence involving Jaskirat, played by Ranveer Singh, and his childhood friend Pinda, portrayed by Udaybir Sandhu.

In the film, Jaskirat confronts Pinda over allegations of drug trafficking, smuggling, and turning against his homeland.

During the theatrical release, Pinda reportedly responded with the line, “Keda desh? Wo desh jinne chaurasi vich apne bhaiyo nu mareya tha.” [Which country? The country that killed its own brothers in 1984.]

Many viewers interpreted the line as a direct reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

What is Different In The OTT Version?

Fans comparing the two versions claim that the dialogue has been redubbed in the streaming release.

In Dhurandhar 2 Raw and Undekha, Pinda is now heard saying, “Keda desh, wo Desh jinne hume apna maneya hi nahi.” [Which country? The country that never truly accepted us as its own.]

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Users React To Alleged Dialogue Changes

The discussion quickly gained traction on Reddit, where several viewers shared their observations after comparing the theatrical and OTT versions of Dhurandhar 2.

One fan claimed to have noticed the change while revisiting the film and wrote, "So, i was rewatching Dhurandhar 2 for Nth Time, and i noticed that Aditya Dhar secretly removed or updated the one of the most controversial part of the film i.e Kh*l1st@n angle."

The user further added, "you can see a user was asking that pinda dialogue was dubbed, and one guy in reply section decoded the original dialogue i.e "woh desh jinhe chaurasi (1984 sikh r1ots) vich apde bhaiyu nu m@reya tha'. It would completely makes sense that there was an indeed Kh@l1st@N angle, in fact he already hinted it by saying 'Jab punjab azaad ho jayega na".

He concluded, "But i think Aditya Dhar really chose to play safe here whereas he didnt held back in exposing p@k r@d1cal t3rror1sm".

Did Aditya Dhar remove or update the most controversial part of the film before it was released?
by u/Harry_1920 in Dhurandhar

Another Reddit user pointed to what they believed were multiple changes, writing, "He changed the name from Happy Phd to sunny Dvd and also alter Pinda's Dialogue to Wo Desh jisne hume apna mana nahi".

However, not everyone agreed that the dialogue had been altered. One viewer commented, "I had seen the first day first show, the pre-view shows, the audio/subtitle never mentioned '84 riots, it was always 'keda desh? vo desh jisne sanu kabhi apna maneya hi nhi".

Meanwhile, another comment read, "Yes, looks like they censored the movie heavily".

As the debate continues online, neither Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, nor the film's makers have publicly addressed the claims or confirmed whether any such changes were made between the theatrical and OTT versions of the film.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What difference have viewers noticed in 'Dhurandhar 2' on streaming platforms?

Viewers have noticed a key dialogue in the film appears to have been modified in the streaming version compared to its theatrical release. This has led to renewed discussions about creative edits.

Which specific dialogue was reportedly changed in the OTT release of 'Dhurandhar 2'?

In a pivotal confrontation scene, Pinda's dialogue was reportedly altered. The theatrical version referenced '1984', while the streaming version now says, 'The country that never truly accepted us as its own.'

Who are the characters involved in the scene where the dialogue was allegedly modified?

The scene involves Jaskirat, played by Ranveer Singh, confronting his childhood friend Pinda, portrayed by Udaybir Sandhu. Jaskirat accuses Pinda of drug trafficking and turning against his homeland.

Have the filmmakers or actors confirmed the dialogue changes?

No, Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, nor the film's makers have publicly addressed the claims. The alleged changes between the theatrical and OTT versions remain unconfirmed.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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