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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's 'Khatam Kardo' Call To YouTube Gaming Community For Arishfa Khan Sparks Backlash

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's 'Khatam Kardo' Call To YouTube Gaming Community For Arishfa Khan Sparks Backlash

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP faces backlash after his heated clash with Arishfa Khan. Social media users remain divided over the fight and remarks made during the task.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan clashed heatedly.
  • ScoutOP's remarks mocking Arishfa's profession drew criticism.
  • Viewers divided; some defend ScoutOP, others blame Arishfa.

A heated confrontation between gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan during a task on Bigg Boss 20 has sparked a sharp debate among viewers. While some social media users criticised ScoutOP over his comments during the argument, others defended him and accused Arishfa of getting physical during the task. The clash has since spilled onto social media, with viewers taking opposing positions on what happened inside the house.

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ScoutOP’s Remarks During Fight Draw Criticism

The argument escalated when ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also mocked Arishfa’s work during the confrontation, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

ScoutOP further questioned what Arishfa represents while asserting that he represents his country. His comments drew criticism from some viewers, who accused him of belittling her profession and making threatening remarks during the heated exchange.

The gaming creator was also seen addressing his gaming and YouTube communities, saying, "Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do (I openly tell the gaming community, I tell the good YouTube community… finish it)."

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

'Bigg Boss 20' Viewers Divided Over ScoutOP-Arishfa Clash

The incident quickly became a talking point on X, where several viewers criticised ScoutOP's conduct.

One user wrote, “ZERO SPORTSMANSHIP! Shame on you, #ScoutOP. But the girl was strong enough to whip you a$$ for belittling her. A fragile ego was bruised. #ArishfaKhan, you go girl. Give him back hard.”

Another viewer questioned ScoutOP's approach inside the house, writing, “I thought Scout would have a strong personality, but since the day he entered the house, he’s been busy forming a group and talking about the YouTube & gaming community. Meanwhile, Uditi and Arishfa are looking much stronger right now.”

A third user simply labelled ScoutOP “a crybaby.”

However, not everyone blamed the gaming creator. Some viewers defended ScoutOP and alleged that Arishfa crossed a line during the task.

One comment read, “This is completely unfair. Why hit someone just for a game? wo ladki cute thi.per abhi pagal ho gayi ek game kai liye.”

Another user backed ScoutOP, writing, “It wasn’t Scout who hit Arishfa she hit Scout 2–3 times & she was also the one who dragged his profession into the argument. Yet the clown narrative is that Scout was “misbehaving.” Ladkiyon ke stand lo, but unke liye jo sahi hai uske liye sirf isliye nahi ki woh ladki hai.”

With both sides finding support online, the ScoutOP-Arishfa Khan confrontation has become one of the talking points from the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode. Viewers remain divided over the behaviour of both contestants during the task.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the controversy between ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan on Bigg Boss 20?

A heated confrontation during a task led to controversy. ScoutOP's remarks, including threatening language and mocking Arishfa's profession, sparked a sharp debate among viewers.

What specific comments from ScoutOP drew criticism?

ScoutOP was criticized for saying,

How have viewers reacted to the ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan clash?

Viewers are sharply divided. Some criticized ScoutOP for his comments and alleged belittling, while others defended him and accused Arishfa Khan of getting physical during the task.

What allegations were made against Arishfa Khan by some viewers?

Some viewers defended ScoutOP, alleging Arishfa hit him multiple times during the game. They also claimed she dragged his profession into the argument.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Arishfa Khan Bigg Boss 20 Controversy
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