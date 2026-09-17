Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan clashed heatedly.

ScoutOP's remarks mocking Arishfa's profession drew criticism.

Viewers divided; some defend ScoutOP, others blame Arishfa.

A heated confrontation between gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan during a task on Bigg Boss 20 has sparked a sharp debate among viewers. While some social media users criticised ScoutOP over his comments during the argument, others defended him and accused Arishfa of getting physical during the task. The clash has since spilled onto social media, with viewers taking opposing positions on what happened inside the house.

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ScoutOP’s Remarks During Fight Draw Criticism

The argument escalated when ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also mocked Arishfa’s work during the confrontation, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

ScoutOP further questioned what Arishfa represents while asserting that he represents his country. His comments drew criticism from some viewers, who accused him of belittling her profession and making threatening remarks during the heated exchange.

The gaming creator was also seen addressing his gaming and YouTube communities, saying, "Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do (I openly tell the gaming community, I tell the good YouTube community… finish it)."

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'Bigg Boss 20' Viewers Divided Over ScoutOP-Arishfa Clash

The incident quickly became a talking point on X, where several viewers criticised ScoutOP's conduct.

One user wrote, “ZERO SPORTSMANSHIP! Shame on you, #ScoutOP. But the girl was strong enough to whip you a$$ for belittling her. A fragile ego was bruised. #ArishfaKhan, you go girl. Give him back hard.”

Another viewer questioned ScoutOP's approach inside the house, writing, “I thought Scout would have a strong personality, but since the day he entered the house, he’s been busy forming a group and talking about the YouTube & gaming community. Meanwhile, Uditi and Arishfa are looking much stronger right now.”

A third user simply labelled ScoutOP “a crybaby.”

However, not everyone blamed the gaming creator. Some viewers defended ScoutOP and alleged that Arishfa crossed a line during the task.

One comment read, “This is completely unfair. Why hit someone just for a game? wo ladki cute thi.per abhi pagal ho gayi ek game kai liye.”

Another user backed ScoutOP, writing, “It wasn’t Scout who hit Arishfa she hit Scout 2–3 times & she was also the one who dragged his profession into the argument. Yet the clown narrative is that Scout was “misbehaving.” Ladkiyon ke stand lo, but unke liye jo sahi hai uske liye sirf isliye nahi ki woh ladki hai.”

With both sides finding support online, the ScoutOP-Arishfa Khan confrontation has become one of the talking points from the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode. Viewers remain divided over the behaviour of both contestants during the task.

(With inputs from ANI)