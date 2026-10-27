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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s commanding presence on the sets of ‘Ajooba’ and shares a heartfelt memory on a Diwali special episode of KBC.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor shared admiration for Amitabh Bachchan on KBC.
  • He compared Bachchan's presence to his late father Rishi.
  • They later shared screen space in films like Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor has recalled the commanding presence of Amitabh Bachchan during a childhood visit to the sets of Ajooba, saying the legendary actor had an aura that filled an entire room. The actor shared the memory during a special Diwali episode of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bachchan.

Speaking about his admiration for the megastar, Ranbir also drew a personal comparison between Bachchan and his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

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Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Aura’ On ‘Ajooba’ Sets

During the conversation, Ranbir told Bachchan that there were only two people in his life whose eyes he found difficult to meet while speaking: his father and the veteran actor.

“Sir, sabse pehle toh main yeh kehna chahunga ki meri zindagi mein do hi aise log aaye hain, jinki aankhon mein main aankhein daal ke baat nahi kar sakta... ek mere pita ji the aur doosri aap hain..” [Sir, first of all, I would like to say that there have been only two people in my life whose eyes I cannot look into while talking... one was my father, and the other is you.]

Remembering his childhood visit to the sets of Ajooba, Ranbir described Bachchan as a tall, imposing figure whose presence was impossible to ignore. He also referred to the Gen Z expression ‘aura farming’ to explain the actor’s natural charisma.

“Yeh yaad hai... bachpan mein jab main aapke samne bada hua hoon, but bachpan mein jab main Ajooba ki shooting mein aaya tha, aapne yeh photo aapne post bhi ki thi apne social media handle mein... Toh maine dekha tha yeh lamba sa insaan, jo aaj Gen Z bolti hai na aura farming, woh unhi se shuru hui thi... jab woh room mein aate the... toh aisa lagta tha ki koi... matlab poora aura bhar ke hi aaya hai..” [I remember... I grew up in front of you, but when I came to the sets during the shooting of ‘Ajooba’ as a child, you had also posted this photograph on your social media handle... So, I saw this tall man, whom Gen Z today would call ‘aura farming:’ it all started with him... When he entered a room, it felt as though someone had arrived, bringing his entire aura along]

ALSO READ: 'CID' Producer BP Singh Passes Away At 77 After Heart Attack, Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute

Ranbir Kapoor And Amitabh Bachchan’s On-Screen Connection

Ranbir and Bachchan later shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which was released in 2022. Ranbir had also assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black in 2005, in which Bachchan played the lead role.

Bachchan shared a long-standing professional bond with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father. The two actors appeared together in several films, including Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983), Ajooba (1991) and 102 Not Out (2018).

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ranbir Kapoor recall about Amitabh Bachchan's presence on the sets of Ajooba?

Ranbir Kapoor recalled Amitabh Bachchan had a commanding presence and an aura that filled an entire room. He described him as a tall, imposing figure whose presence was impossible to ignore.

Who did Ranbir Kapoor compare Amitabh Bachchan to regarding their commanding presence?

Ranbir Kapoor compared Amitabh Bachchan to his late father, Rishi Kapoor. He stated these were the only two people whose eyes he found difficult to meet while speaking.

When did Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan first share screen space?

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, released in 2022. Ranbir also assisted on Black in 2005, in which Bachchan played the lead role.

What was the professional relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor?

Amitabh Bachchan shared a long-standing professional bond with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father. They appeared together in several films, including Kabhi Kabhie and Amar Akbar Anthony.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Ramayana Ajooba KBC Diwali Special
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