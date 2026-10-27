Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi confronted his closeness with Love Gill.

Love felt hurt by ScoutOP's silence during the confrontation.

Love demanded answers regarding their bond and future in game.

ScoutOP maintained unintentional actions, creating distance in game.

The fallout from Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is beginning to affect relationships inside the house. After ScoutOp's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, questioned his closeness with Love Gill, she urged him to set boundaries and focus on his individual game. ScoutOP maintained that his actions were unintentional, but the confrontation appears to have left Love hurt, particularly because she felt he did not defend her. Their conversation soon turned emotional, with Love demanding answers from ScoutOP about his silence and the future of their bond.

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'Mujhe Affect Ho Raha Hai'

During a conversation with ScoutOP, Love admitted that the situation was affecting her emotionally. “Mujhe affect ho raha hai,” she said, before asking, “Nahi hona chahiye mujhe affect?” [It's affecting me. Shouldn't it affect me?]

ScoutOP replied, “Hona chahiye.” [It should] When Love asked if she should feel hurt, he responded, “Thousand percent bura lagega.” [Thousand percent you'll feel bad]

ScoutOP also insisted that his actions had not been deliberate, saying, “99.9% it was unintentional.” However, Love wanted to know whether expecting him to speak up for her had been wrong. “Uss cheez ke liye expect karna bura tha?” she asked. [Was it wrong it expect that from you?]

As the conversation grew more tense, ScoutOP tried to clarify where their relationship stood in the game. “Aap aur mai ek durse ke liye exist nahi karte iss game mai abse,” he said [You and I no longer exist for each other in this game from now on.]

Love, however, wanted him to address her concerns directly. “Mai jo baat kar rahi hu mujhe uss baat ka jawab de,” she told him. [Answer the question I'm asking you.]

When ScoutOP said he would respond at the right time, Love replied, “Mujhe abhi sunna hai, Ghutan mehsoos ho rahi hai mere andar.” [I need to hear it right now. I’m feeling suffocated inside.]

Ek dhamakedaar weekend ke ke baad, emotions aur bonds par dikh raha hai asar! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/3u20a3HiQm — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 26, 2026

Love Gill Confronts ScoutOP Over His Silence

Love also questioned why ScoutOP had not clarified their bond when Kaashvi accused her of emotionally trapping him. “Jab wo bol rahi thi, tumhaari girlfriend, ki trap fasa rahi tab tune us cheez ko clarity kyu nahi di?” she asked. [When your girlfriend was saying that she was trapping you, why didn’t you clarify things then?]

She further held ScoutOP responsible for the impact the controversy could have on her career, referring to their gestures on the grass that had reportedly been discussed with Yung DSA. Love appeared particularly upset that ScoutOP had not addressed the accusations in front of Kaashvi.

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What Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Say?

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Kaashvi questioned ScoutOP about his closeness with Love and challenged the way they behaved around each other.

She brought up Love’s behaviour towards ScoutOP, asking, “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?” Love defended herself, explaining, “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.”

Kaashvi also questioned ScoutOP’s earlier comparison between the two women. “How did you think you could compare me with her?” she asked. ScoutOP clarified that he had been referring to the way Love looked after him, saying, “The comparison was about the way she was taking care of me.”

Kaashvi remained dissatisfied with his explanation. She told him that if he wanted to feel at home, he should have stayed there, adding, “It makes me feel disgusted.”

She then made her expectations clear, warning ScoutOP, “If you have even an ounce of self-respect, draw the line and cut her out.”