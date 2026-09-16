Sridevi’s Property Dispute Intensifies, Supreme Court Suggests Mediation Over Chennai Land Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court suggested mediation for Sridevi's Chennai property dispute.

Petitioners claimed property rights; Madras High Court rejected their suit.

Supreme Court directed status quo; Kapoor family holds disputed property.

The Supreme Court has suggested mediation to resolve a long-running dispute over a Chennai property linked to late actress Sridevi. The case concerns around 4.77 acres of land in the Sholinganallur area near East Coast Road, which Sridevi, her mother and sister purchased through four separate sale deeds in 1988. The court has also directed the parties to maintain the existing status quo on the property. The latest development comes after the Madras High Court rejected a civil suit concerning the land in May 2026.

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Sridevi’s 4.77-Acre Chennai Property

The property at the centre of the dispute was purchased in 1988 through four sale deeds by Sridevi, her mother and sister. Sridevi died in 2018. In 2023, revenue records relating to the property were changed to include the names of her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The Kapoor family currently has a farmhouse on the property.

Why Is The Property Being Disputed?

MC Sivakami, MC Natarajan and their mother Chandrabhanu approached the Chengalpattu civil court, claiming rights over the land. They alleged that the 1988 sale was invalid and claimed to be descendants of MC Samband Mudaliyar, who had purchased the property in 1943.

The petitioners claimed a one-fifth share in the property. Their case challenged the validity of the sale deeds through which Sridevi and her family had acquired the land.

What Did The Madras High Court Rule?

Boney Kapoor and his daughters challenged the proceedings before the Madras High Court. In May 2026, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi allowed their plea and rejected the civil suit.

The High Court noted that the 1988 sale had been challenged nearly four decades later and held that the claim was barred by limitation. The court also considered the petitioners' legal-heir claims and the circumstances in which their earlier legal-heir certificate had been cancelled.

The petitioners subsequently approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the High Court had effectively conducted a mini-trial. They maintained that even if their claim was ultimately found to be incorrect, the matter should have been allowed to proceed before the trial court.

They also argued that the fact that M.C. Chandrasekaran had two marriages could not, by itself, extinguish the rights of children born from a marriage that was alleged to be legally invalid.

Supreme Court Suggests Mediation

The Supreme Court bench of Justice K. Viswanathan and Justice Arun Palli has directed that the existing position concerning the property be maintained. In other words, there should be no change in the status of the land until the next stage of the proceedings.

The court has also suggested that the parties enter mediation and attempt to resolve the dispute through discussions. The next hearing is scheduled for December 18.

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About Sridevi’s Royalties And Other Assets

Sridevi's earnings extended beyond films to brand endorsements. Reports by Dainik Bhaskar and Jansatta have stated that she was earning around Rs 13 crore annually before her death.

According to a Times of India report, Sridevi's estate, estimated at around Rs 250 crore, passed to Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi after her death. Jansatta has also reported that her daughters have legal rights over royalties earned from her films and brand endorsements.