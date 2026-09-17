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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav 2026 and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shilpa and Shamita Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja, sought blessings.
  • Shilpa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, performed home Visarjan festivities.
  • She wore traditional attire, danced during Ganpati procession.

Bollywood sisters Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The sisters offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought Bappa’s blessings at the famous pandal.

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Shilpa And Shamita Seek Bappa’s Blessings

Shilpa and Shamita were spotted paying their respects to Lord Ganesha as devotees gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Their visit came amid the festive celebrations taking place across Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Shilpa, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, also participated in the Ganpati visarjan festivities at her residence. Before the farewell procession, she performed puja with her family and offered prayers to Bappa.

Former MP Navneet Rana also visited Shilpa’s home for Ganpati darshan.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GlamBlitz | Bollywood And Viral News (@glamblitzz)

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Shilpa Shetty Joins Ganpati Visarjan

For the visarjan celebrations, Shilpa embraced a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse, pairing the outfit with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

The actor later joined the Ganpati procession and danced to the beats of the dhol. She celebrated alongside her family as they came together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by prayers, idol installations and festive gatherings across the country. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the Ganesha idol in water.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Shilpa and Shamita Shetty visit during Ganeshotsav?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. They offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought blessings there.

What other Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations did Shilpa Shetty participate in?

Shilpa Shetty also participated in the Ganpati visarjan festivities at her residence. She performed puja with her family before the farewell procession.

How did Shilpa Shetty dress for the Ganpati visarjan?

For the visarjan, Shilpa Shetty wore a traditional Maharashtrian yellow and pink saree with a matching blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

What does Ganesh Chaturthi commemorate?

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated with prayers, idol installations, and festive gatherings, concluding with Ganesh Visarjan when idols are immersed.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 06:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty Lalbaugcha Raja MUMBAI Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganeshotsav 2026
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