Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa and Shamita Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja, sought blessings.

Shilpa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, performed home Visarjan festivities.

She wore traditional attire, danced during Ganpati procession.

Bollywood sisters Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The sisters offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought Bappa’s blessings at the famous pandal.

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Shilpa And Shamita Seek Bappa’s Blessings

Shilpa and Shamita were spotted paying their respects to Lord Ganesha as devotees gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Their visit came amid the festive celebrations taking place across Mumbai.

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Shilpa, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, also participated in the Ganpati visarjan festivities at her residence. Before the farewell procession, she performed puja with her family and offered prayers to Bappa.

Former MP Navneet Rana also visited Shilpa’s home for Ganpati darshan.

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Shilpa Shetty Joins Ganpati Visarjan

For the visarjan celebrations, Shilpa embraced a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse, pairing the outfit with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

The actor later joined the Ganpati procession and danced to the beats of the dhol. She celebrated alongside her family as they came together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

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Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by prayers, idol installations and festive gatherings across the country. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the Ganesha idol in water.

(With inputs from ANI)