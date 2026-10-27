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English NewsNews‘Fake Degree-Type Person’: Mahua Moitra Tells Delhi HC She Will Delete Post Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

‘Fake Degree-Type Person’: Mahua Moitra Tells Delhi HC She Will Delete Post Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra told Delhi HC she would delete her post calling BJP MP Nishikant Dubey a “fake degree-type person”. Ex-Finance Secy Subhash Chandra Garg also agreed to seek removal of a podcast remark.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahua Moitra will delete her social media post targeting Dubey.
  • Garg requests podcast host remove segment about Dubey.
  • These actions follow BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's defamation lawsuit.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has told the Delhi High Court that she will remove her controversial social media post targeting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey has filed a defamation suit against Moitra and former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg over remarks made against him.

Separately, Garg told the court that he would request the podcast host concerned to remove the portion of a video in which Dubey was allegedly described as a “blackmailing-type person”.

What Mahua Moitra Told Delhi High Court

On Tuesday, October 27, Mahua Moitra told the Delhi High Court that she would delete her post on X in which she had called Dubey a “fake degree-type person”.

Moitra’s lawyer made the submission before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who was hearing the defamation suit filed by the BJP MP against Moitra and Garg.

Garg’s lawyer also informed the court that a request would be made to the podcast host concerned to block the portion of the video in which Dubey was allegedly described as a “blackmailing-type person”.

On September 21, Dubey had sent a legal notice to Garg, accusing him of defaming him by making the remark. Dubey also denied contacting Garg to seek a favour from the chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

What Did Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Say?

According to the legal notice, Garg made the remarks during a podcast with Shalini Kapoor Tiwari on September 17. The video was subsequently published and shared on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms.

Moitra later shared a video of Garg and wrote, “This is a ‘fake degree-type’ person.”

The notice alleged that the remarks contained two separate allegations against Dubey. The first was that he resorted to blackmail to get his work done. The second was that he had contacted Garg to use the latter’s position as a member of the LIC board to get a favour from the LIC chairman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nishikant Dubey file a defamation suit?

Nishikant Dubey filed a defamation suit against Mahua Moitra and Subhash Chandra Garg. This was over remarks where Moitra called him a

What will Subhash Chandra Garg do about the podcast video?

Subhash Chandra Garg will request the podcast host to remove a specific portion of the video. This portion allegedly described Nishikant Dubey as a

What specific claims were made against Nishikant Dubey in the disputed remarks?

The remarks alleged that Dubey resorted to blackmail to get his work done. They also claimed he contacted Garg to use his position to get a favour from the LIC chairman.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nishikant Dubey Podcast Mahua Moitra Delhi HC
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