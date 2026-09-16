Shehnaaz Gill's Flight Turbulence Video Goes Viral, Says 'Badi Mushkil Se Bache': WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill shared video from frightening flight turbulence.

She chanted 'Waheguru' as cabin experienced tense moments.

Flight landed safely in Mumbai, passengers found relief.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video from a flight that left her visibly frightened after the aircraft suddenly experienced turbulence. The actress was seen chanting ‘Waheguru’ as the situation inside the plane became tense, with other passengers also appearing concerned. Thankfully, the flight landed safely at Mumbai airport, bringing relief to everyone on board.

ALSO READ: 'Agni Sakshi' Writer On Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala Affair Rumours: 'Their Chemistry Was Visible'

Shehnaaz Gill Shares Video From Scary Flight Experience

Known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her work across the Punjabi and Hindi film industries, Shehnaaz Gill remains highly active on social media. Her latest Instagram video, however, caught fans' attention for a very different reason.

The footage shows Shehnaaz travelling on a flight when the journey suddenly became unsettling. As the aircraft experienced strong turbulence, the actress appeared anxious and began chanting ‘Waheguru, Waheguru’. The moments captured in the video give a glimpse of how tense the situation became inside the cabin.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “Bahut mushkil se bache aaj…So grateful we landed safely. Thank you waheguru.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

ALSO READ: 'The Vvaan' Trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Enter Ektaa Kapoor's Mysterious Folklore World

Actress Says ‘Badi Mushkil Se Bache’ After Safe Landing

The frightening experience appeared to leave Shehnaaz shaken, but the mood changed after the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. Towards the end of the video, she can also be heard saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha was travelling on the same flight. The sudden turbulence reportedly caused panic among passengers before the aircraft eventually completed its landing safely.

Rather than keeping the experience private, Shehnaaz chose to show her followers what had happened. The video has since attracted attention on social media, while fans were relieved to see that she and the other passengers reached Mumbai safely.

No information about any accident has emerged following the incident.