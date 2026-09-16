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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShehnaaz Gill's Flight Turbulence Video Goes Viral, Says 'Badi Mushkil Se Bache': WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill's Flight Turbulence Video Goes Viral, Says 'Badi Mushkil Se Bache': WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill shared a video after her flight encountered sudden turbulence. The actress was seen chanting ‘Waheguru’ before the plane landed safely in Mumbai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehnaaz Gill shared video from frightening flight turbulence.
  • She chanted 'Waheguru' as cabin experienced tense moments.
  • Flight landed safely in Mumbai, passengers found relief.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video from a flight that left her visibly frightened after the aircraft suddenly experienced turbulence. The actress was seen chanting ‘Waheguru’ as the situation inside the plane became tense, with other passengers also appearing concerned. Thankfully, the flight landed safely at Mumbai airport, bringing relief to everyone on board.

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Shehnaaz Gill Shares Video From Scary Flight Experience

Known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her work across the Punjabi and Hindi film industries, Shehnaaz Gill remains highly active on social media. Her latest Instagram video, however, caught fans' attention for a very different reason.

The footage shows Shehnaaz travelling on a flight when the journey suddenly became unsettling. As the aircraft experienced strong turbulence, the actress appeared anxious and began chanting ‘Waheguru, Waheguru’. The moments captured in the video give a glimpse of how tense the situation became inside the cabin.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “Bahut mushkil se bache aaj…So grateful we landed safely. Thank you waheguru.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

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Actress Says ‘Badi Mushkil Se Bache’ After Safe Landing

The frightening experience appeared to leave Shehnaaz shaken, but the mood changed after the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. Towards the end of the video, she can also be heard saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha was travelling on the same flight. The sudden turbulence reportedly caused panic among passengers before the aircraft eventually completed its landing safely.

Rather than keeping the experience private, Shehnaaz chose to show her followers what had happened. The video has since attracted attention on social media, while fans were relieved to see that she and the other passengers reached Mumbai safely.

No information about any accident has emerged following the incident.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shehnaaz Gill on her recent flight?

Shehnaaz Gill experienced frightening turbulence during a flight. She was visibly scared and chanted 'Waheguru' until the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.

How did Shehnaaz Gill react during the flight turbulence?

Shehnaaz Gill appeared anxious and was seen chanting 'Waheguru, Waheguru' as the aircraft experienced strong turbulence. After landing safely, she also said 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Did Shehnaaz Gill share her flight experience?

Yes, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of the unsettling flight experience on her Instagram. She captioned it,

Was anyone else with Shehnaaz Gill on the turbulent flight?

Yes, her brother Shehbaz Badesha was also traveling on the same flight. The sudden turbulence reportedly caused panic among all passengers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bigg Boss Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill Flight Mumbai Flight
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