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HomeEntertainmentMoviesKangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Gets Tax-Free Status In Haryana

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Gets Tax-Free Status In Haryana

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film’s inspirational message and urged people to watch it.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana government granted tax-free status for Kangana Ranaut's film.
  • Chief Minister Saini cited its inspirational theme for the decision.
  • Delhi CM previously also declared the film tax-free.
  • The film portrays nurses' courage during 26/11 terror attacks.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received a significant boost after the Haryana government announced that it will be exempt from entertainment tax across the state. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a special screening of the film in Chandigarh, where he attended the event alongside the actor.

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Haryana Government Grants Tax-Free Status

Speaking to the media after the screening, Chief Minister Saini talked about the film’s inspirational theme and said it carries a message that resonates with citizens.

He said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

The decision is expected to make the film more accessible to audiences across Haryana while encouraging wider viewership.

Kangana Ranaut Welcomes The Move

Reacting to the announcement, Kangana Ranaut thanked the Haryana government and said the decision would help the film reach a larger audience throughout the state.

The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana."

Visuals from the event showed the actor warmly receiving and greeting the Chief Minister during the screening programme.

Special Screenings Continue Across India

Over the past few days, Kangana has been actively promoting Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata through a series of special screenings in different cities. One such event was recently held in Delhi, where she attended alongside members of the film’s cast and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

During that screening, Rekha Gupta also announced that the film would be granted tax-free status in the national capital. The Chief Minister praised the project and acknowledged its cultural and social relevance.

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Film Receives Praise From Political Leaders

The film has attracted attention from several prominent public figures. Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended its grand premiere in Mumbai and commended the film for depicting the courage shown by nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

As Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues its promotional journey, the film has received endorsements from leaders across different states, adding further momentum to its theatrical run.

(With inputs from ANI)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which state recently granted tax-free status to Kangana Ranaut's film

Haryana recently declared Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free.

Why did the Haryana government make this move?

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the film's inspirational theme and its message resonate with citizens. He believes it inspires and makes people feel their duties.

Has the film granted the same status in some other state?

Yes, the film has also been granted tax-free status in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this during a special screening in the national capital.

Which prominent public figures have praised Kangana's film?

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commended the film for depicting the courage of nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. Leaders from different states have also endorsed the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Nayab Singh Saini KANGANA RANAUT HARYANA NEWS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
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