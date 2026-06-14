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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I'm Loving This': Rupali Ganguly Reacts To 3 AM Seach At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Home

'I'm Loving This': Rupali Ganguly Reacts To 3 AM Seach At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Home

Anupamaa actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly reacted to the late-night search at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata home. Her post sparked a wave of reactions online as details of the raid emerged.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police searched TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata home early June 13.
  • Officers sought fraud-accused aide Sumit Roy, but found nothing.
  • BJP's Rupali Ganguly welcomed the operation, sparking online debate.

A late-night search operation at the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has triggered widespread discussion online, with actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly joining the conversation.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of 13 June, soon became a political flashpoint and gained further attention after Ganguly shared her reaction on social media.

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Rupali Ganguly Shares Her Response

The Anupamaa actor, who became a member of the BJP in 2024, reposted a social media post and expressed her thoughts on the development.

Responding to reports of the search operation, Ganguly wrote,"I m so loving this."

She also reshared a post that stated, "Abhishek Banerjee was raided at 3AM last night in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee came running and left disappointed. Derek O Brian came scrawling later to lick loyalty points."

The post quickly gained traction and attracted a large number of comments from social media users.

Social Media Users React

Ganguly's remarks prompted a mix of reactions online, with users expressing sharply differing views.

One user commented, "Don't cry when these authorities will come for you in the future. And I will order a popcorn and enjoy that."

Another wrote, "He shouldn't be allowed to rest for the next 12 years. That would help him to see what he has been doing till now,fighting with ghosts."

A third user posted, "Hope one day you will also experience this and love it yourself."

Meanwhile, another comment read, "Every sane human who had been a witness to their opression in Bengal is loving it."

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Why Was Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence Searched?

According to reports, investigators launched the operation after tracing the mobile phone location of Sumit Roy, a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, to the Kalighat residence. Roy is wanted in connection with a financial fraud case.

The search reportedly began around 2 am and continued for several hours. Officers from Salboni Police Station, supported by Kolkata Police personnel and central forces, reached the property to locate Roy.

After repeated attempts to gain entry reportedly received no response, officials used a gas cutter to open locked gates before carrying out the search. The entire exercise was said to have been recorded on video.

Despite an extensive search of the premises, Roy was not found and no items were seized during the operation. Heavy security remained deployed throughout the exercise. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also arrived at the residence while the search was underway.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident recently occurred at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence?

A late-night search operation was conducted by investigators at his Kolkata residence in the early hours of June 13, triggering political discussion.

Why did investigators search Abhishek Banerjee's residence?

The search was initiated after the mobile phone of Sumit Roy, an aide wanted in a financial fraud case, was traced to the Kalighat residence.

Who publicly reacted to the search operation at Abhishek Banerjee's home?

Actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly shared her reaction on social media, expressing approval of the development.

What was the result of the search operation at Abhishek Banerjee's residence?

Despite an extensive search, Sumit Roy was not found and no items were seized from the premises. The entire exercise was recorded on video.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Entertainment News Mamata Banerjee BJP Kolkata .TMC
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