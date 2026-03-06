Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia's Latest Film Brings Families Closer, One Secret At A Time

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Latest Film Brings Families Closer, One Secret At A Time

Jab Khuli Kitaab stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as a couple whose lives take an unexpected turn when Gopal files for divorce while Anusuya remains in a coma.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Jab Khuli Kitaab, starring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, is winning hearts with its touching portrayal of family bonds. In an era where family-friendly films are rare, this movie offers a story that resonates deeply with viewers, reminding them of the importance of staying connected with loved ones.

A Unique Storyline

The film revolves around the characters Gopal and Anusuya, a couple with grandchildren. Gopal unexpectedly discovers something that leads him to file for divorce in court. The twist? Anusuya has been in a coma for two years. This startling scenario makes viewers question why such an extreme step is being taken. “Now even her life is uncertain but then why the divorce? What secret has life’s book revealed?” the storyline asks, drawing the audience into the mystery. Available on Ji 5, the film slowly unravels its secrets, balancing suspense with heartfelt moments.

Performances That Leave An Impact

The performances are a major highlight. Pankaj Kapoor delivers a remarkable performance, skillfully portraying the emotional turmoil of a man whose spouse’s secret comes to light. His expressions and body language convey volumes. Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia together make an amazing experience. Dimple Kapadia shines as well, proving that she deserves more substantial roles in films. Supporting actors like Apurva Khurana, Mansi Parekh, Sameer Soni, and Naushad Sayeed complement the leads perfectly, enhancing the overall experience.

Writing, Direction, And Emotional Resonance

Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film is praised for its engaging script and sensitive direction. Every scene feels purposeful, and the locations are thoughtfully chosen, giving the story authenticity. The movie emphasises that family should remain above misunderstandings and hidden truths, offering both entertainment and meaningful lessons.

In conclusion, Jab Khuli Kitaab is a feel-good film that successfully combines humour, emotion, and life lessons. Perfect for family viewing, it highlights the value of relationships and encourages audiences to cherish their loved ones. 

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
