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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’: Danish Iqbal Says Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo In Dhurandhar 2 Is Actually Him

‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’: Danish Iqbal Says Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo In Dhurandhar 2 Is Actually Him

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Danish Iqbal plays the villain “Bade Sahab,” who is revealed to be inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of the biggest mysteries for viewers has been the identity of the elusive villain referred to as “Bade Sahab”. As the story develops, it is revealed that the character draws inspiration from notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, brought to life on screen by actor Danish Iqbal. The reveal is hinted at through a photograph of his younger days hanging on the wall above him as he lies ill on a bed. The scene left a lasting impression on many, who came back home posting about it on social media. Some were even curious whether journalist Sheela Bhatt, who “clicked” the photo hanging on the wall, had been compensated for the use of her work.

Now, actor Danish Iqbal has made a surprising revelation that the photograph hanging on the wall is not original but was recreated. And before you think it was recreated using AI, that’s not the case. He actually shot that particular picture himself.

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‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’

In a recent interview, Iqbal revealed that it took him 2-3 hours to get that shot right. 

“Wo film me jo photo lagi hui us roop me bhi mera makeup hua aur recreate kia gaya us photo ko. Us photo ko lene me takriban 2:30-3 ghante lag gae. Us perfect angle ko lene me [In the film, the photo you see was recreated with my makeup done in that same look. It took around two-and-a-half to three hours to capture that picture and get the perfect angle],” he said in an interview. 

Iqbal added, “To wo photo jo lagi hai usme mai hi hun [So the photo shown there is actually me].”

Following the reveal, many took to social media to share their thoughts. “Mujhe to laga tha OG picture hai,” said one social media user. Another added, “They could have easily done it with Gemini.” A third posted, “As always, peak detailing.”

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19, has been shattering several box-office records. The film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, marking a major milestone for the franchise. However, in the domestic market, its collections are still catching up.

The sequel has surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, as well as KGF: Chapter 2. Despite its strong global performance, the film has yet to claim the title of the highest-grossing movie in the country.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Bade Sahab is the elusive villain in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The character draws inspiration from underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and is played by actor Danish Iqbal.

Is the photograph of Bade Sahab original?

No, the photograph displayed in the film was recreated. Actor Danish Iqbal himself was made up to resemble the character and shot the picture.

How long did it take to recreate the photograph?

It took approximately two and a half to three hours to capture the recreated photograph and achieve the perfect angle.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Rs 1000 crore worldwide and broken records, including out-earning its predecessor and KGF: Chapter 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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