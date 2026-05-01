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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Kailash Kher Sings ‘Bam Lahiri’ During Visit To Kedarnath Temple

WATCH: Kailash Kher Sings ‘Bam Lahiri’ During Visit To Kedarnath Temple

Singer Kailash Kher visited Kedarnath Temple amid snow-clad Himalayas, offering prayers for peace. He posted a video singing "Bam Lahiri" with dance and emotion.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kailash Kher visited Kedarnath Temple for prayers.
  • He prayed for peace and prosperity.
  • Kher praised pilgrim facilities and shrine management.
  • Singer performed a devotional song at temple.

In the majestic snow-draped Himalayas, popular singer Kailash Kher made a heartfelt pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple. Amidst breathtaking icy peaks and divine serenity, he offered special prayers for peace and prosperity. This spiritual journey not only highlighted his devotion but also spotlighted the seamless facilities for pilgrims at this sacred site. Fans are buzzing about his latest temple visit, blending celebrity charm with deep faith.

Kailash Kher's Temple Visit

Singer Kailash Kher reached the sacred Kedarnath Temple early Thursday morning. He offered prayers and performed special rituals to seek divine blessings. The visit took place against a stunning snow-clad Himalayan backdrop, creating a serene atmosphere.

Kher undertook pooja rituals and prayed specifically for peace and prosperity, as per an official statement. His trip joins a wave of high-profile pilgrimages to the revered shrine this season. Photographs captured him in traditional winter attire, posing with temple staff and security personnel near the ancient stone temple.

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 Video Moment

He also posted a video of himself singing the Bam Lahiri song in front of the temple while dancing, clapping, and in full expression and emotion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)

Interactions And Praise

During his stay at Kedarnath Dham, Kher met with security personnel at the temple and pilgrimage priests, known as teerth purohits. He discussed facilities for pilgrims, security setups, and overall shrine management in detail.

Appreciating the efforts, Kher remarked that despite the tough geographical conditions, the facilities are highly satisfactory. He praised the teamwork of the administration, security forces, and local residents for making the pilgrimage smooth and hassle-free, according to reports.

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Spiritual Significance

Kher also spoke about the deep spiritual pull of Kedarnath Dham. He highlighted its divine aura and peaceful atmosphere that draws devotees from afar. This visit underscores the temple's enduring role as a beacon of faith amid nature's grandeur.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kailash Kher visit Kedarnath Temple?

Kailash Kher visited Kedarnath Temple to offer special prayers for peace and prosperity. He also sought divine blessings by performing pooja rituals.

What did Kailash Kher say about the facilities at Kedarnath?

Kailash Kher praised the pilgrim facilities at Kedarnath, finding them highly satisfactory despite the tough geographical conditions. He commended the teamwork of the administration and security forces.

What did Kailash Kher do during his visit to Kedarnath?

Kailash Kher offered prayers, performed rituals, and met with security personnel and priests to discuss pilgrim facilities. He also posted a video of himself singing a song in front of the temple.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kailash Kher Kedarnath Temple Jay Kedara Song Teerth Purohits Snow-clad Peaks.
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