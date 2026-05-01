Patriot Review: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Film Is Most Unsettling (And Essential) Watch Of 2026

A Malayalam film featuring superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil is witnessing a strong audience response, even outside its core market. Recent screenings in Delhi have reportedly seen full houses, highlighting the massive appeal of the star-studded cast. Despite not having a Hindi dubbed version yet, the film is drawing viewers who are comfortably relying on subtitles, underlining the scale of its popularity.

Story Rooted In Data Surveillance

The film revolves around a company that secretly accesses and tracks personal data from ordinary citizens. Under the guise of distributing free laptops to children, the organisation allegedly monitors user activity, from phone locations to camera usage. The narrative raises concerns about privacy invasion and its potential threat to national security.

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At the centre of the story is Daniel, played by Mammootty, who uncovers the larger conspiracy. As he digs deeper, circumstances force him to leave the country and operate as a YouTuber from abroad. The plot then follows his efforts to expose the network and prevent a larger crisis.

Film Keeps Viewers Hooked

While the subject of data privacy is not entirely new, the film’s execution has been widely appreciated. The pacing remains tight throughout its nearly three-hour runtime, with multiple twists keeping audiences engaged. Viewers are drawn into the narrative, often reflecting on their own digital safety as the story unfolds.

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The action sequences have emerged as a major highlight, particularly moments featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal, which have reportedly received loud reactions in theatres. The film also incorporates dialogues in Hindi and English alongside Malayalam, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Powerful Performances Elevate Film

Mammootty leads the film with a commanding performance, bringing energy and intensity to his role. His action sequences and screen presence have been particularly praised. Mohanlal, who appears in the second half, adds emotional depth and fresh momentum to the narrative.

Fahadh Faasil delivers a competent performance, although his role appears less impactful compared to the lead stars. Kunchacko Boban contributes effectively, and supporting actors like Nayanthara and Revathy leave a mark despite limited screen time.

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Direction Balances The Film

The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who has managed to handle a large ensemble cast while maintaining narrative clarity. The storytelling is visually stylish without compromising on content, striking a balance that enhances the overall viewing experience.

Verdict

Overall, the film stands out as a gripping thriller that combines strong performances with a relevant theme, making it a must-watch for audiences.