Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Only Two People Watched Masoom On Day One’: Shekhar Kapur Reflects On His Debut’s Initial Release

‘Only Two People Watched Masoom On Day One’: Shekhar Kapur Reflects On His Debut’s Initial Release

Kapur said people attributed the success of "Masoom" to word of mouth but how did that become a possible when no one saw the movie when it released?

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Shekhar Kapur still remembers the advice he received from the man who sold tickets in black. It was to not make 'article' films as only two people, including the director, had turned up to watch "Masoom" on the release day in the cinema hall.

Sharing a photograph from the 1983 movie, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj and Aradhana Srivastav, Kapur wrote about the disappointing first day of the movie that became a major milestone in his career.

"Those days ‘black marketing’ of cinema tickets was really prevalent .. young men, or even gangs, would bulk by cinema tickets and then sell them at higher prices on the day of the show.. of course if the hall was full .. Except the first show on the first day for 'Masoom', the hall was completely empty! "Outside I got surrounded by some pretty angry looking young boys when they discovered I was the director .. they had lost their money that day. I must have looked pretty crestfallen. So one of them actually took pity on me, and said, ‘Sir .. the problem is you’ve made an ‘article’ film’ .. if you want a career, don’t do that'," Kapur shared in a note on X.

The director, who went on to make critically-acclaimed films such as "Mr India", "The Bandit Queen" and "Elizabeth" and its sequel in Hollywood, said he kept thinking what an "article film" meant when it suddenly struck him that the guy meant he had made an "artistic film". "Well, the Friday of release .. all the cinema halls were empty .. as they were on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. The distributors of the film gave up trying to support the film. It was too expensive to keep the film showing to empty halls.

"I remember the feeling that day .. when they told me they had decided to give up trying to hold the theatres .. I walked the streets of Mumbai and thought about what I was going to do next in my life, for making films was certainly no longer an option," Kapur said.

The movie, considered a classic even today, revolved around a couple-DK and Indu, who have two daughters. The gentle rhythm of their married life is broken when DK’s illegitimate son, Rahul, comes to live with them after his mother passes away. While the children bond, Indu struggles to accept the child as her own.

Kapur, who is making a sequel to the movie with the title "Masoom, the Next Generation", said he had given up on the film's fate when something surprising happened on Thursday.

"A friend called me and asked if I could help him get tickets to 'Masoom'. I told him that was a bad joke. But then.. On Thursday one cinema hall had filled up .. then on Friday there were lines of people waiting to buy tickets .. and over the weekend the distributors were scrambling to get back the halls they had given up, and my ‘Article’ film was declared a hit," he recalled.

Kapur said people attributed the success of "Masoom" to word of mouth but how did that become a possible when no one saw the movie when it released? "What happened that Thursday ? .. I still wonder as am about to go into making ‘Masoom, the next generation’ .. years after Masoom the original became a cult film ..

Is ‘Masoom, the next generation’ another ‘Article film’?" 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shekhar Kapur Masoom Movie
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
World
'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports
'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports
News
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget