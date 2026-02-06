‘Not Ozempic But…,’ Aishwarya Mohanraj On How She Lost 20 Kgs In 6 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Stand-up comedian and content creator Aishwarya Mohanraj recently opened up about her weight-loss journey. She revealed that she lost 20 kg in just a matter of six months, despite being diagnosed with PCOD. She also clarified that her transformation was not due to Ozempic, as many people assumed, but because of Mounjaro.

The content creator shared her journey in a video posted on her YouTube channel. In the video, she explained that initially her weight loss was purely through diet, exercise, drinking lots of water, and completing 10,000 steps. She added that in early 2021, she was around 51 kg, but her weight increased to nearly 70 kg within six months. She was later diagnosed with PCOD and hypothyroidism, which run in her family and make weight management difficult.

Mohanraj On Dealing With PCOD, Depression

Doctors prescribed thyroid medication and birth control pills, but she stopped taking the pills because they affected her mood. Later, she was put on metformin after learning her PCOD was linked to insulin resistance.

During this phase, she was also diagnosed with clinical depression and described being in a very dark mental space, with her biggest insecurity becoming her double chin. She said it affected her so deeply that she stopped coming online and even considered cosmetic treatments and surgery.

In January 2025, she decided her only goal was to achieve a visible jawline. For this, she hired a trainer and nutritionist and started working out consistently. While she noticed changes in her body measurements, her weight didn’t drop significantly.

Soon after, she developed severe foot pain and was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, along with high uric acid levels. Doctors advised her to stop exercising. Once she was forced to pause, she lost momentum and eventually gained the inches back.

‘It’s Not Ozempic But…’

That’s when her weight-loss journey took a different turn. She was prescribed Mounjaro, a medication used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes and also prescribed for chronic weight management in adults. She said that after her first shot, she lost around 1 kg in just one week.

“And I got my first shot of Munjaro. That’s right. Most of you all guessed it. You are right. Congratulations. You win,” she said in the video, revealing that after the first shot, she lost around 1 kg weight in just a week. In the first month, she lost 4 kg weight and lost 20 kg over the period of six months.

She added, “That week, I lost 1 kilogram. That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. And in these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad.”

Mohanraj, however, pointed out some the side effects of the medication she experienced. “The first month, I had some intense nausea. And this side effect goes away. By the second month, I was fine. I mean, my appetite was still reduced only, drastically reduced, but I didn’t feel nauseated anymore. Third thing, I lost a lot of hair. I had like really thick, good hair.”

Towards the end of the video, she clarified that she does not recommend the drug to others for weight loss, as she is a content creator and not medically qualified to sell it. She advised people to consult a doctor before considering any such medication.