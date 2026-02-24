Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nani, Sujeeth’s Collaboration Finally Gets A Name. It’s Bloody Romeo

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)

Actor Nani’s much-awaited collaboration with director Sujeeth has finally been announced, and the project now has an official title. The makers announced the film’s name on Nani’s 41st birthday. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the film is set to go on floors this summer.

Nani, Sujeeth’s Collaboration Announced

While sharing the announcement video, Niharika Entertainment and Unanimous Productions wrote, “BLOODY ROMEO - Announcement Video on Niharika Entertainment. NANIxSUJEETH dish finally has a name… Serving it hot as Bloody Romeo.”

The announcement video begins with a quirky disclaimer advising viewers to use headphones. “Headphones recommended, flavours may explode. Dish best served loud!” the on-screen text reads. The video then transitions into an animated sequence featuring a house labelled “Gangster’s Den”.

As the animation unfolds, a man is shown preparing a meal, with the visuals highlighting every detail, from the spices being added to the chopping of vegetables and meat. However, the twist lies in the narrative: instead of using guns to eliminate his enemies, the villain turns cooking into a deadly weapon, ultimately orchestrating a cylinder blast rather than poisoning their food. 

 

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
