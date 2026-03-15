Madhu Malhotra, Known For ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Hero’, Passes Away At 72

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Veteran Hindi film actor Madhu Malhotra, widely recognised for her supporting roles in several popular Bollywood films of the late 1970s and 1980s, has passed away at the age of 72. According to reports, the actor died on March 13 in Mumbai, bringing to an end a career that spanned multiple memorable appearances in mainstream Hindi cinema. Although she rarely headlined films, her presence in several notable productions made her a familiar face for audiences of the era.

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A Familiar Face In 1970s And 1980s Hindi Cinema

Madhu Malhotra carved out a niche for herself as a dependable character actor during the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. Through a series of supporting roles, she steadily built a reputation as a recognisable performer in popular Hindi films.

One of her most notable appearances came in the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. In the ensemble comedy-drama, she played one of the women paired with the seven brothers, a role that helped make her a familiar presence among audiences.

Her filmography also featured several well-known titles including Karz, Vishwanath, Rishta Kagaz Ka and Qayamat, further establishing her as a regular figure in Bollywood productions of the period.

Memorable Appearance In “Lambi Judai” From Hero

Madhu Malhotra is also remembered for her striking appearance in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 action romance Hero. In the film, she portrayed the gypsy woman featured in Reshma’s widely loved song “Lambi Judai”. While the film marked the breakthrough of Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, her rustic portrayal in the song left a lasting impression on viewers.

Later Film Appearances

Before gaining attention through “Lambi Judai”, Madhu Malhotra also played Prem Chopra’s love interest in J Om Prakash’s 1981 romantic drama Aas Paas, featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. However, despite appearing in numerous films, her career largely remained confined to secondary roles.

In later years, she portrayed Anil Kapoor’s sister in Harmesh Malhotra’s 1992 adaptation of Heer Ranjha, where Sridevi played the lead role. The following year, she appeared as Mrs Malik in Rakesh Roshan’s 1993 action comedy King Uncle, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Nagma.

She also featured in Vikram Bhatt’s 1998 action film Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Madhu Malhotra’s final screen appearance came in Mohan Bhakri’s 2000 film Woh Bewafa Thi, which also starred Annapoorna and Sudesh Berry.

Through decades of work across various films, Madhu Malhotra remained a familiar supporting actor whose performances contributed to several memorable moments in Hindi cinema.