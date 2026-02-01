Namita Thapar Says Her Bonkers Corner Deal Was The Heart Of Shark Tank India Season 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Some moments on reality television transcend business and numbers, leaving behind stories that stay with audiences long after the cameras stop rolling. One such moment unfolded on Shark Tank Season 5, when Namita Thapar described her investment i Gen-Z streetwear brand Bonkers Corner as the most meaningful deal she made this year.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Hrithik Roshan Hug At Restaurant, Ending Years Of Rivalry Rumours

A First Of Its Kind

First time in the history of @sharktank.india , a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks !! But that’s Shubham Gupta for you, a unique founder & truly my # 1 deal of Season 5 ! Bonkers FY 26 expected sales is 180 cr with 20% ebidta, fully… pic.twitter.com/PVgdATMNjA — Namita (@namitathapar) February 1, 2026

Reflecting on the episode in an emotional post on X, Namita Thapar revealed that Bonkers Corner founder Shubham Gupta made history on the Indian edition of Shark Tank. For the first time, a founder accepted an offer immediately, without waiting to hear counter-proposals from the other sharks.

“First time in the history of Shark Tank India, a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks. That’s Shubham Gupta for you, a unique founder and truly my number one deal of Season 5.”

The moment stunned fellow sharks and viewers alike, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about pitches of the season.

Strong Numbers, Strong Fundamentals

From a business standpoint, the deal was hard to overlook. Namita highlighted that Bonkers Corner is completely bootstrapped, with projected FY26 revenues of Rs 180 crore and an EBITDA margin of around 20 per cent.

“Need I say more?” she remarked, underlining why the brand’s fundamentals made it stand out in a season packed with ambitious entrepreneurs.

A Founder's Story That Moved A Shark

Yet, Namita was clear that the decision went far beyond balance sheets. What truly resonated with her was Shubham Gupta’s personal journey. She recalled how he was forced to drop out of college after his father’s business collapsed, a crisis that saw the family “lose everything, even their home.”

Despite enduring what she described as “pain, taunts and rejection,” Shubham remained optimistic. According to Namita, this resilience is exactly “what true winners are made of.”

Explaining her approach in the tank, Namita said she chose to meet Shubham at his ask of a Rs 300 crore valuation. “I gave him a ₹300 crore valuation, exactly what he asked for,” she wrote, adding that she wanted the offer to be “too good to refuse.”

She noted that their connection only deepened after meeting him later in Pune, reinforcing her belief in both the founder and the brand.

The Pitch That Left Everyone Stunned

During the episode, Shubham Gupta entered the tank seeking Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5 per cent equity, valuing Bonkers Corner at Rs 300 crore. Namita immediately matched the ask, stating, “I’m not asking for royalty today because I want to make it too good for him to refuse.”

Anupam Mittal stepped aside, admitting he couldn’t match the offer, while Mohit Yadav proposed a lower valuation of Rs 200 crore. Aman Gupta suggested extending negotiations, saying, “I will give an offer and you will listen to other offers… Tell me what I should do?”

Before the discussion could go any further, Shubham accepted Namita’s offer on the spot, leaving the tank visibly stunned as she handed over the cheque.

Building A 300-Crore Brand From Scratch

Bonkers Corner’s rise is rooted in adversity. After his family’s financial collapse, Shubham rebuilt from the ground up, scaling the brand without external funding into one of India’s most recognisable Gen-Z streetwear labels.

Today, Bonkers Corner generates close to Rs 100 crore in annual revenue, with strong growth projections and healthy margins, a testament to grit, vision, and unwavering belief.