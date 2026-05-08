Madgaon Express Sequel Confirmed, Script In Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madgaon Express sequel is confirmed to be in development.

Director Kunal Khemu is actively working on the script.

The film gained popularity for its humor and performances.

Fans anticipate the return of the original trio.

Comedy films have always been a strong part of Indian cinema. Some of them go beyond just box office numbers and become comfort watches - the kind people binge-watch. Over the years, this genre has created its own legacy, and every once in a while, a film comes along that quietly earns that space.

Madgaon Express was one such film. It didn’t just entertain during its release, but stayed with audiences even after. Its mix of chaos, humour and unexpected twists made it a go-to watch for many.

Madgaon Express 2

Now, there’s good news for fans. Actor-turned-director Kunal Khemu has confirmed that a sequel is already in the writing stage. After making a strong impression with his directorial debut, Kunal is now looking to take the story forward.

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From Surprise Hit To Fan Favourite

The film, led by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, got positive reviews and slowly built a strong fanbase. What worked most was its simple yet unpredictable storytelling and performances that felt natural and fun.

Audiences connected with its madness, and over time, the film became one of the most talked-about comedy entertainers of the year.

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What To Expect

While details are still being worked out, reports suggest that the sequel may bring back the original trio, along with a fresh storyline and even more chaos. Kunal is currently busy developing the script, while also juggling with other projects like Golmaal 5.

Big Moment For Kunal Khemu

Madgaon Express marked a turning point in Kunal’s career. Known for his acting, he surprised many with his direction, proving he understands comedy in a way that connects with today’s audience.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the first film also featured Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

With the sequel now confirmed to be in progress, it looks like the madness is far from over - and fans are more than ready for round two.