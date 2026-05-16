Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu leads new releases with ₹20.66 crore gross.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earns ₹5.62 crore globally.

Aakhri Sawal struggles, earning ₹0.63 crore worldwide.

Older films like Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 continue runs.

A packed Friday at the box office saw three fresh releases, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Aakhri Sawal, stepping into cinemas. With screens divided and audience attention scattered, the big question was inevitable: would the newcomers shake things up or struggle to find their footing?

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Karuppu Day 1 Box Office Collection

Karuppu made a strong opening, pulling in a net collection of Rs 14.40 crore from 4,891 shows. Its India gross stands at Rs 16.66 crore, signalling solid domestic traction from the outset.

Overseas, the film added Rs 4.00 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 20.66 crore. With 3,448 shows in Tamil and 1,443 in Telugu, the film recorded an impressive overall occupancy of 46.9%, clearly reflecting strong audience interest on day one.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 1 Box Office Collection

In contrast, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened on a modest note. The film managed Rs 3.85 crore net across 6,822 shows, bringing its India gross to Rs 4.62 crore.

Its overseas performance added Rs 1.00 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 5.62 crore. Despite wide release coverage, the occupancy remained low at just 12%, indicating a slower start than expected.

Aakhri Sawal Day 1 Box Office Collection

Aakhri Sawal struggled to make an impact on its opening day. The film earned Rs 0.40 crore net from 2,035 shows, with a domestic gross of Rs 0.48 crore.

Internationally too it missed the Rs 1 crore mark and collected Rs 0.15 crore. This took its worldwide gross to Rs 0.63 crore. With occupancy at only 8%, the film faced a particularly weak response from audiences.

Bhooth Bangla Day 29 Box Office Collection

Among the older releases, Bhooth Bangla continued its steady run despite a noticeable drop. On Day 29, it collected Rs 0.75 crore net, marking a 40% decline from the previous day.

The film’s total India gross has now reached Rs 195.70 crore, with net collections at Rs 165.05 crore. Overseas earnings stand at Rs 53.35 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 249.05 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 58 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintained its long-run dominance, even as daily numbers slowed. On friday, it added Rs 0.26 crore net and Rs 0.29 crore gross from 389 shows, with occupancy at 15.2%.

Its cumulative performance remains massive, with worldwide gross collections at Rs 1,796.80 crore and net collections touching Rs 1,144.82 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 8 Box Office Collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi saw limited traction on Day 8, earning Rs 0.15 crore net and Rs 0.17 crore gross. The film ran across 383 shows with 11% occupancy.

So far, it has collected Rs 6.01 crore worldwide gross and Rs 5.49 crore net, indicating a modest theatrical run.

Raja Shivaji Day 15 Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji witnessed a dip on Day 15, collecting Rs 1.45 crore net, a 23.7% fall from the previous day. Its India gross now stands at Rs 92.81 crore, with net collections at Rs 78.40 crore.

The film recorded 15.8% occupancy, with Marathi shows performing better than Hindi ones.

Patriot Day 15 Box Office Collection

Patriot continued its run with minimal gains. On Day 15, it earned Rs 0.08 crore net and Rs 0.09 crore gross across 198 shows, with 14% occupancy.

Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 79.56 crore, including Rs 43.25 crore from overseas markets.

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Friday Box Office Verdict

The verdict is clear, Karuppu emerged as the undisputed winner of Friday’s box office clash. With a strong Rs 20.66 crore worldwide opening and a solid 46.9% occupancy, it outperformed its closest new competitor by a significant margin. In comparison, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do lagged far behind, earning just Rs 5.62 crore globally with a much lower 12% occupancy, nearly 74% lower engagement than Karuppu.

Meanwhile, Aakhri Sawal trailed even further, with only Rs 0.63 crore worldwide and an 8% occupancy, marking it as the weakest performer of the day. Despite competition, Bhooth Bangla and Raja Shivaji held steady among older releases, while Dhurandhar 2 continued its historic run.