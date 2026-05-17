Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu leads box office with Rs 66.04 crore worldwide gross.

Bhooth Bangla emerges as long-run success, crossing Rs 250.77 crore.

Raja Shivaji maintains relevance with Rs 96 crore India gross.

Patriot performs steadily, driven by significant overseas earnings.

The box office witnessed a great weekend as multiple films continued to perform across India and overseas markets. Leading the charts is Karuppu, which has maintained a strong grip with impressive global numbers. Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, and other titles are showing varied but notable trends, with several films recording significant jumps in their daily collections.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar’s Washma Butt Biryani Shop Found In Real Life In Leh, Internet Stunned | WATCH

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the reports of Sacnilk, Karuppu delivered a solid second-day performance, earning Rs 23.40 crore, marking a 51.0% rise from its previous day’s Rs 15.50 crore net. The film was showcased across 6,288 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 38.90 crore and India gross to Rs 45.04 crore.

Overseas markets added further strength, bringing in Rs 10.00 crore on Day 2, pushing international earnings to Rs 21.00 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 66.04 crore, firmly placing it at the top of the weekend leaderboard.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2

The comedy entertainer starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet, also saw upward momentum, collecting Rs 5.75 crore, reflecting a 43.8% growth from Day 1. The film ran across 6,717 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 9.75 crore and gross to Rs 11.70 crore.

Internationally, it added Rs 1.00 crore on Day 2, pushing overseas earnings to Rs 2.00 crore. The global total now stands at Rs 13.70 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 7

On its seventh day, Daadi Ki Shaadi witnessed a slight dip, earning Rs 0.44 crore, down marginally from Rs 0.45 crore. The film continues its steady theatrical run with Rs 5.34 crore India net and Rs 6.36 crore gross so far.

The Kapil Sharma-led film also marks the big-screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahi, with Neetu Kapoor playing a key role.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16

Raja Shivaji recorded a strong resurgence, collecting Rs 2.70 crore, an 86.2% jump from the previous day. The film has now accumulated Rs 81.10 crore India net and a massive Rs 96.00 crore India gross, achieved across 2,172 shows.

Riteish Deshmukh's film earnings were significantly driven by its regional performance split, with 808 Hindi shows and 1,364 Marathi shows. While the Hindi version contributed Rs 0.40 crore India net, the Marathi version dominated the collections with Rs 2.30 crore India net.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 16

As per Sacnilk, Patriot earned Rs 9 lakh on Day 16, slightly higher than its previous Rs 8 lakh. The Malayalam version continues to drive momentum, with Rs 31.39 crore India net and Rs 36.41 crore gross.

Overseas markets have contributed significantly, adding Rs 43.25 crore, pushing the worldwide total to Rs 79.66 crore. Notably, international revenue accounts for 54.29% of its total earnings, highlighting its global appeal.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 30

Bhooth Bangla continues its strong long-run performance, earning Rs 1.40 crore on Day 30, an 86.7% jump from Rs 0.75 crore. The film has now reached Rs 166.45 crore India net and Rs 197.37 crore gross.

Overseas earnings stand at Rs 53.40 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 250.77 crore, making it one of the standout long-running successes.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 59

On its 59th day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 0.63 crore net and Rs 0.70 crore gross, with 418 shows reporting an occupancy of 28.0%. The Ranveer Singh starrer's Hindi version alone has contributed a staggering Rs 1,291.65 crore gross, underscoring its long theatrical endurance.

ALSO READ: 'Jitna Bada Actor Utni Badi Jeet': Shekhar Suman's Humorous Take On Vijay's Tamil Nadu Win Goes Viral

Weekend Box Office Verdict

Overall, the box office race is clearly being led by Karuppu, which stands far ahead with a massive Rs 66.04 crore worldwide gross. In comparison, Bhooth Bangla has emerged as the biggest long-run success story, comfortably crossing Rs 250.77 crore worldwide.

Behind these two clear leaders, Raja Shivaji continues to stay relevant with Rs 96.00 crore India gross. Its scale still remains well below the top performers despite strong periodic spikes like its 86.2% jump on Day 16. Patriot follows with a respectable Rs 79.66 crore worldwide gross, driven heavily by overseas contribution. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Aakhri Sawal lag significantly at Rs 13.70 crore and Rs 1.50 crore worldwide respectively. At the lower end, Dhurandhar 2 still shows long legs but adds comparatively modest daily gains of Rs 0.63 crore net on Day 59.

Overall, the clear verdict is a two-tier box office, Karuppu leading current momentum, Bhooth Bangla dominating lifetime scale, while the rest trail far behind with uneven growth and limited global impact.