Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan eyes potential July release.

Censor board issues caused previous January release delay.

Official announcement regarding release date remains pending.

Fans waiting for Vijay's final outing on the big screen before his full-time political journey may soon have reason to celebrate. According to industry sources, director H. Vinoth's much-awaited action entertainer Jana Nayagan is now being considered for a theatrical release in July, following months of uncertainty surrounding its censor clearance. While the development has generated fresh excitement, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date.

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July Release Under Consideration

Sources within the film industry suggest that the pending issue related to the film's certification is expected to be resolved soon. With that hurdle reportedly nearing its conclusion, the production team is now exploring the possibility of bringing Jana Nayagan to cinemas this month.

However, no official confirmation has been issued by the filmmakers regarding the film's release schedule.

Why Was Jana Nayagan Delayed?

The film has remained one of the most closely followed Tamil releases because it marks Vijay's final appearance as an actor before transitioning into full-time politics.

Originally, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January. Those plans changed after the film, which had been submitted to the Censor Board in December last year, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board has yet to grant clearance for the film.

Star-Studded Cast And Crew

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast led by Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The project has attracted significant attention ever since it was announced, largely because it represents the end of Vijay's acting career before entering politics full time.

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What KVN Productions Had Earlier Said

When announcing the postponement of the January release, KVN Productions said, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

(With inputs from IANS)