Ranveer Singh’s A-Rated Dhurandhar Screened At Govt School In MP, Investigation Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adult film Dhurandhar played for students at MP school.

Video showed film playing; formal complaint lodged via helpline.

District Education Officer launched inquiry, promising disciplinary action.

An investigation has been launched after Ranveer Singh’s adult-rated film Dhurandhar was reportedly played for students at a government school in Madhya Pradesh. A video of the same has also been uploaded online and has since raked in views.

Dhurandhar Screened At Govt School In MP

The video circulating on social media appears to show the film being displayed on a digital LED screen at a government higher secondary school, with students from multiple grade levels present in the room. According to a report by TOI, a guest teacher was on hand at the time the video was recorded.

Live Hindustan reported that the film was screened on July 31 for Class 11 and Class 12 students.

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Following this, a formal complaint was lodged. The issue reportedly came to light after residents raised the matter through the state’s CM helpline system.

The complaint reportedly criticised the misuse of educational technology, arguing that a resource meant to support learning was instead used to expose children to inappropriate material.

“The digital board was provided to enhance students’ learning. Using it for obscene, noneducational content is a reckless disregard for the children's future,” a part of the complaint, per the outlet, read.

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District Education Officer Saloni Sharma acknowledged that she was aware of the situation and confirmed that a formal inquiry is now in progress, with disciplinary consequences promised for whoever is found accountable, TOI further reported.

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar is a spy-thriller helmed by writer-director Aditya Dhar, with production backing from Dhar himself along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Since its December 2025 debut, the movie has grossed around Rs 1,350.83 crore worldwide.

Its cast brings together a large ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among other supporting performers.

Riding on the box-office momentum, a sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - hit theatres in March of this year, and it pulled in approximately Rs 1,852.44 crore worldwide.

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